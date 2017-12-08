Corvette ZR1 Hennessey HPE1200 Upgrade Includes 7.0-liter LT5 V8

First things first, does the Corvette ZR1 has enough power to float your boat? If the answer is negative, then Hennessey Performance Engineering will gladly dial the 6.2-liter V8 to 7.0 liters and 1,200 horsepower (!!!).

It should be highlighted, however, that modifying the ZR1’s engine in any way voids the HPE1200 is the name of the game, and it’s the only one of the three available packages that ups the displacement of the LT5. You know, the most powerful engine General Motors shoehorned in a production vehicle, combining direct and port fuel injection to develop 755 hp and 715 lb-ft.In HPE1200 specification, the Hennessey-tuned ZR1 has 1200 ponies and 1,066 pound-feet to its 7.0-liter supercharged V8, translating to mind-boggling, world-class performance: zero to 60 mph in 2.2 seconds, ¼-mile in 9.2 seconds at 147 mph, and a top end of more than 230 miles per hour.The Texas-based aftermarket company starts by upgrading the Eaton blower with a high-flow system. The engine features a custom camshaft and stroker crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and aluminum pistons, ported cylinder heads, and an upgraded valvetrain. More suck-squeeze-bang-blow equals more heat, which is why the intercooling system and air-to-air intercooler have been upgraded to high-flow spec.As far as the aural qualities of the HPE1200 ZR1 are concerned, the long-tube headers and stainless steel midpipes work together with high-flow catalytic converters to allow the engine to sing the song of its people as loud as possible. From a design standpoint, the details that set this bad boy apart from the standard model are the Hennessey exterior badges, premium floormats, and serial-numbered dashboard and engine plaques.Covered by a 1-year/12,000-mile limited warranty, the most extreme ZR1 coming courtesy of Hennessey Performance Engineering runs on 93-octane Shell V-Power gasoline. Pennzoil takes care of lubrication with Ultra Platinum synthetic oil.It should be highlighted, however, that modifying the ZR1’s engine in any way voids the Chevrolet -backed warranty. But then again, who cares about that considering such individuals are prepared to drop a large heap of greenback on a 1,200-horsepower Corvette?