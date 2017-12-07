autoevolution
2019 Ford Focus Prototype Reveals Design Details: Thor's Hammer Headlights?

7 Dec 2017
by
With the 2019 Ford Focus now being almost ready to step onto the stage, the Blue Oval isn't even bothering with the kind of heavy camouflage that kept the secrets of the previous prototypes safe, going for an art car take instead.
Focusing on the most prominent details' it's difficult not to notice that the Aston Martin grille seems a bit... happier than before. As for the headlights of the 2019 Focus, these appear to resemble the Thor Hammer scheme used by Volvo, another brand that used to be owned by the Blue Oval.

However, you shouldn't allow yourself to be tricked into believing that the taillights will be as slim as those shown here. Zoom in on the rear light elements and you'll notice these are actually larger, with their upper side covered by the camo.

As for the Focus hatchback losing its third side window, you could say that the side window of the rear door now resembles the Hoffmeister Kink of the BMW 1 Series, but that might be a bit of a stretch.

Underneath the skin, we'll find a new modular global platform, which will also underpin the next Kuga/Escape, for instance. While the proportions of the car won't change too much, the wheelbase will gain around 50mm, with most of the extra space being destined for the rear passengers.

Higher-powered incarnations of the newcomer will be offered with all-wheel-drive, while a Focus Active model fitted with more generous ground clearance will offer an SUV alternative.

As for the cabin of the compact, a series of spyshots we delivered back in the summer has shown us what to expect, with the newcomer showing plenty of similarities to the new Fiesta. The dash will receive the latest tech goodies, with Ford's SYNC infotainment game set to receive a massive screen. And yes, a digital instrument cluster will be offered.

The majority of the engine lineup will be comprised of updated versions of the current 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines, while the pillar of the diesel range will be the 1.5 TDCi motor.

The fourth generation of Focus will continue to be offered in the US. Nevertheless, while the hatch and the sedan will make it stateside, the wagon will remain on the Old Continent. Note that, starting next year, the North American-destined Focus units will no longer be locally produced, with these set to be imported from China.

The 2019 Ford Focus will debut in the first quarter of next year, so we wouldn't rule out a Detroit Auto Show unveiling.
