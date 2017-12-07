2019 Ford Focus Prototype Reveals Design Details: Thor's Hammer Headlights?

With the 2019 Ford Focus now being almost ready to step onto the stage, the Blue Oval isn't even bothering with the kind of heavy camouflage that kept the secrets of the previous prototypes safe, going for an art car take instead.

However, you shouldn't allow yourself to be tricked into believing that the taillights will be as slim as those shown here. Zoom in on the rear light elements and you'll notice these are actually larger, with their upper side covered by the camo.



As for the Focus hatchback losing its third side window, you could say that the side window of the rear door now resembles the Hoffmeister Kink of the BMW 1 Series, but that might be a bit of a stretch.



Underneath the skin, we'll find a new modular global platform, which will also underpin the next Kuga/Escape, for instance. While the proportions of the car won't change too much, the wheelbase will gain around 50mm, with most of the extra space being destined for the rear passengers.



Higher-powered incarnations of the newcomer will be offered with all-wheel-drive, while a Focus Active model fitted with more generous ground clearance will offer an SUV alternative.



As for the cabin of the compact, a series of spyshots we



The majority of the engine lineup will be comprised of updated versions of the current 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines, while the pillar of the diesel range will be the 1.5 TDCi motor.



The fourth generation of Focus will continue to be offered in the US. Nevertheless, while the hatch and the sedan will make it stateside, the



