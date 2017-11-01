autoevolution
 

Ford Performance Drift Stick Turns Your Focus RS Into a Hoonigan’s Delight

1 Nov 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Driving like Ken Block is the dream of many rallycross and Gymkhana fans. In a bid to help those enthusiasts get closer to their dream, Ford and Mr. Hoonigan himself came up with the… wait for it… “drift stick.” The name may sound funny, but the advantages are unquestionable.
6 photos
Ford Focus RS drift stickFord Focus RS drift stickFord Focus RS drift stickFord Focus RS drift stickFord Focus RS drift stick
Available from December 2018, priced at $999, and exclusive to the 2016 to 2018 Ford Focus RS, the drift stick is the creation of John Wick. The name of the Ford Performance engineer gave birth to Project Wicked Stick, which morphed into the OEM upgrade you can see in the adjacent photos and video.

First of all, it’s not the hydraulic handbrake one would expect from a product endorsed by Ken Block. It’s actually an “electronic handbrake” that mounts between the driver’s seat and center console, which you need to connect to the car’s OBD-II port. The perceived gains of electronic engagement of the handbrake are obvious, and these include instantaneous engagement and release. Ford says the driver needs five to six pounds of pressure to operate the drift stick. That’s significantly less than what a hydraulic system necessitates.

There’s also the plug-and-play nature of the drift stick, which requires no welding, no hole drilling, and no calipers as necessary in a hydraulic kit. And finally, the OBD-II connection allows the hot hatchback’s driver to upload performance calibrations and check diagnostic data. But most importantly, both the peeps at Ford Performance and Ken Block argue the drift stick makes large-angle drifts easier than previously imaginable in the almighty Focus RS.

2018 is the last model year for the Focus RS in the United States, for Ford is preparing to roll out the fourth-generation Focus. Already spied in hatchback, station wagon, and ST flavors, the newcomer is longer and wider than the current model. On the flip side, most U.S.-spec Focus models will be sourced from China.

Drift Stick Ford Focus RS Ken Block Ford Focus hot hatchback Ford
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  