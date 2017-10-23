2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 Is Made To Corner Very, Very Hard

By Performance Pack Level 2, the Ford Motor Company
refers to as the best-handling Mustang GT money can buy. And although the package hasn’t been priced yet, the order books are open, and the first cars will reach U.S. dealers in the spring. A.k.a. when the weather gets warm enough for the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
Including all the features of Performance Pack Level 1, Level 2 features 1.5 inches wider tires for superior grip, which “work with a retuned chassis to put the car more than a half-inch closer to the ground.”
Also similar to the GT350R (and GT350 for that matter), the most fun-to-drive Mustang GT
of them all is available exclusively with a six-speed manual. Yup, no 10R80 here!
The list of go-faster goodies doesn’t end here. The MagneRide dampers
, for example, benefit from custom calibration. As does the steering system. What’s more, the byword for Performance Pack Level 2 is stiffness thanks to stiffened bits and bobs such as the front stabilizer bar (by 12 percent compared to Level 1), front springs (20 percent), and rear springs (13 percent). And then, there’s the way this thing looks, which is palpably different from just your regular GT.
Taking an aerodynamic trick from the Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca
, the front splitter creates 24 pounds of downforce at 80 miles per hour. And at speed, you bet you want a little downforce over the front axle to help the tires grip, making the vehicle corner better. Aero improvements also include a black rear spoiler that stretches across the decklid, which FoMoCo dares to describe as “subtle.”
The finishing touches that help make the Performance Pack Level 2 visually unique come in the form of black detailing, tire spat on the back edge of the rear wheel wells, 10-spoke Dark Tarnish wheels, and that’s about it. Customers are also offered the choice between leather
and cloth upholstery for the Recaro seats, which are designed to keep your bum firmly planted to the seat bottom during hard cornering.