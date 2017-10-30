autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Expedition Starts Production At Kentucky Truck Plant

30 Oct 2017, 16:54 UTC ·
by
Following an investment of $900 million, the Kentucky Truck Plant is capable of churning out the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. After the luxed-up Navigator started production on September 25, the Expedition followed suit. One of the first customers of the full-size SUV is Houston pastor Develron Walker (pictured), who received his 2018 Expedition as a gift from FoMoCo.
26 photos
26 photos
Why’s that? Hurricane Harvey took its toll on Develron’s church and community, as well as his previous car. Walker argues the church was denied both government assistance and a small business loan, despite the fact the pastor and his congregation helped 200 families following the storm. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the narrative behind Ford’s generous benefaction.

“Even while facing extremely tough circumstances, Pastor Walker has shown his relentless commitment to helping those in his community, and we hope the Expedition will help him go further with his ministry as they rebuild,” declared Joe Hinrichs, the Dearborn-based automaker’s president of global operations.

Just like the previous Expedition, the 2018 Expedition is propelled by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The EcoBoost engine is rated at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, but there’s a more powerful tune available. Reserved for the Platinum trim level, the more potent EcoBoost develops 400 ponies and 480 pound-feet. Regardless of trim level and drivetrain specification, the newcomer relies on a 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with GM.

Arriving at dealerships in the coming weeks, the 2018 Ford Expedition is expected to boast best-in-class mileage. What’s for certain, however, is that the redesigned Expedition is the best of its class in terms of towing, being capable of trailering 9,300 pounds (4,218 kilograms). Pricing kicks off at $51,695 for the Expedition XLT. The slightly longer XLT Max will set you back $54,385. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max retails at $75,400.

Those interested in the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, well, the full-sized luxobarge is considerably more expensive. The base model starts at $72,055 while the Black Label retails at $93,705.
