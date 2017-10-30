2018 Ford Expedition Starts Production At Kentucky Truck Plant

More on this:

1 700+ HP Spec 3 2018 Mustang RTR Is Out For Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Blood

2 Ford and Ferrari 1960s Rivalry to Become TV Drama Produced by Peter Dinklage

3 2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 Is Made To Corner Very, Very Hard

4 Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo-Inspired Headlights

5 New Ford Focus Hatchback Spied in Spain, Engineers Are Poking Under the Hood