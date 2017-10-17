autoevolution
 

New Ford Focus Hatchback Spied in Spain, Engineers Are Poking Under the Hood

A prototype for the next-generation Ford Focus has been spotted again in Spain, where the entire range is undergoing testing. We see a hatchback this time, and the engineers are having a quick poke under the hood right before they set off.
Those look like routine checks of the engine management system, and should not be viewed as a breakdown of any sort.

Due to come out in 2018, the car should arrive as a 2019 model. Unfortunately, the Americans are going to get a "Made in China" label on their compacts, but that doesn't apply to the European model.

In fact, it should feel a little bit more upmarket than the predecessor. The Focus remains one of Europe's most popular cars, despite the rise in popularity of SUVs. The price is always right, and handling is Ford's strength.

There isn't a whole lot of info available on the new Focus, other than the fact that it will share a new global compact platform with the Kuga/Escape. There should be some weight savings and more cargo space, which has fallen below the class average.

But other than that, the Focus formula should stay the same. The EcoBoost turbocharged engines will be joined by the EcoBlue diesel units of the 1.5 and 2.0L variety. Ford has put cylinder deactivation even on the Fiesta ST, so multiple Focus models should have it as well.

Though development hasn't started yet, we believe that the Focus ST hot hatch will continue to exist and should pack a slightly more powerful 2-liter turbo. 284 HP is one of the output numbers that has been rumored.

Ford won't make another Focus EV, as a dedicated electric hatch should be ready in two years, to be joined by an electric SUV with a 300-mile range by 2020. We know nothing about the interior styling, but the interior of the 2019 Focus has been snapped, and we took the liberty of featuring those photos in our gallery.

