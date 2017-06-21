2018 Ford Expedition MSRP Starts From $52,890 Including Destination

According to Cars Direct
, the cheapest variant of the lot is the XLT. Including destination, the entry-level Expedition will start from $52,890 or $4,570 more than before. The long wheelbase configuration, which is now known as Max instead of EL, holds a suggested retail price of $55,580.
Customers that can’t do without four-wheel-drive need to pony up almost $3,000 for the added capability. Speaking of which, the Expedition with the FX4 Off-Road Package
can be yours from $63,155. At the top of the range, the Platinum commands $73,905 and $76,595, respectively. That, in turn, translated to $8,540 and $8,650 more than the 2017 model year.
There’s no denying, then, that the Expedition has gone upmarket. But even next to a Chevrolet Suburban
, the fourth-generation model can justify its price without too many ifs and buts. One area where the Expedition can’t hold a candle to the General Motors truck-based SUV
is engine choices.
Instead of a burbly V8, the Expedition is exclusively available with a twin-turbocharged V6. In this application, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. And that’s on 87 octane. Stepping up to the Platinum translated to more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, with Ford rating the engine at 400 ponies and 480 pound-feet
at 3,250 rpm as long as the gas tank is filled with 93 octane.
Almost 300 pounds lighter than the former generation, the 2018 Expedition shares most of its underpinnings with the Ford F-150 pickup truck. And yes, that also includes military grade aluminum-alloy panels and one of the sturdiest frames in the light-duty segment. The family-hauling utility vehicle comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic and Auto Start/Stop, elements that should pay dividend at the gas pump.