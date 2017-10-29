700+ HP Spec 3 2018 Mustang RTR Is Out For Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Blood

A mélange of Ford Performance and Ready To Rock-developed components, the RTR Mustang has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor, based on the 2015 Ford Mustang, develops 725 horsepower in top configuration. The 2018 model, on the other hand, goes all the way to Spec 3! Vaugh’s company promises 700+ horsepower from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which is boosted from 435 HP
with the help of a blower, cold air intake, intercooler, and a freer-breathing exhaust.
Like the previous model, the 2018 RTR Mustang can be purchased through Ford
dealers nationwide. Integrated into the front grille, LED Accent Vent Lighting are joined by go-faster decals and a build plaque signed by Gittin Jr. himself. Visual flourishes also include bigger wheels, stickier tires, black-painted decklid spoiler, as well as RTR insignias on each of the front fenders.
The finer details of each stage of tune (Spec 1, Spec 2, and Spec 3) are not known at the present moment, but words has it the Spec 3 including the donor Mustang GT Fastback is appraised at approximately $65,000. That’s Challenger SRT Hellcat
money, alright, but do bear in mind it’s good value considering the cheapest GT starts at $35,095 not including destination charge.
Meanwhile at SEMA
, the Ford Motor Company will treat us to more than 50 exhibits. Of them, 11 are custom builds, with FoMoCo labeling itself as the “largest automaker display at the event.”
One of the highlights is Project SD126, which is an F-250 4x4 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab sporting F450 Dana60/M300 10-lug axles, BFGoodrich Baja TA KR tires, Fox Racing coilovers with external bypass shock absorbers, and a 1-3/4” roll bar.