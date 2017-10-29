autoevolution
 

700+ HP Spec 3 2018 Mustang RTR Is Out For Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Blood

29 Oct 2017, 14:42 UTC
by
As we wait patiently for the Ford Motor Company to open up on the 2019 Shelby GT500, Mustang fans are treated to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat-rivaling pony car with more than 700 horsepower. The RTR Mustang brought to you by Vaughn Gittin Jr. is redesigned for 2018, and as the name implies, the overpowering pony is Ready To Rock the the 2017 SEMA Show.
A mélange of Ford Performance and Ready To Rock-developed components, the RTR Mustang has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor, based on the 2015 Ford Mustang, develops 725 horsepower in top configuration. The 2018 model, on the other hand, goes all the way to Spec 3! Vaugh’s company promises 700+ horsepower from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which is boosted from 435 HP with the help of a blower, cold air intake, intercooler, and a freer-breathing exhaust.

Like the previous model, the 2018 RTR Mustang can be purchased through Ford dealers nationwide. Integrated into the front grille, LED Accent Vent Lighting are joined by go-faster decals and a build plaque signed by Gittin Jr. himself. Visual flourishes also include bigger wheels, stickier tires, black-painted decklid spoiler, as well as RTR insignias on each of the front fenders.

The finer details of each stage of tune (Spec 1, Spec 2, and Spec 3) are not known at the present moment, but words has it the Spec 3 including the donor Mustang GT Fastback is appraised at approximately $65,000. That’s Challenger SRT Hellcat money, alright, but do bear in mind it’s good value considering the cheapest GT starts at $35,095 not including destination charge.

Meanwhile at SEMA, the Ford Motor Company will treat us to more than 50 exhibits. Of them, 11 are custom builds, with FoMoCo labeling itself as the “largest automaker display at the event.” One of the  highlights is Project SD126, which is an F-250 4x4 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab sporting F450 Dana60/M300 10-lug axles, BFGoodrich Baja TA KR tires, Fox Racing coilovers with external bypass shock absorbers, and a 1-3/4” roll bar.
