Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo-Inspired Headlights

"Are you sure that's a Ford" is a very reasonable question to ask about this all-new Focus Wagon prototype that's just been spotted in Europe. After stripping its heavy camouflage, we now get to see that both the headlights and the taillights look like they were designed by Volvo.

14 photos



Around the back, the taillights are long rather than tall, so not copying Volvo directly. However, the lines curve to accentuate a round shoulder line, which is another Volvo trademark.



Ford used to own the Swedish company but sold it during the subprime crisis, which is a mistake as bad selling Land Rover. The Americans also copied Aston Martin and pretty much every company that used to be in its portfolio.That aside, the 2019 Focus ST Wagon looks awesome!

We're pretty sure that this is the first sighting of the ST hot model. The grille design is similar to that of the



The only thing holding us back is the twin exhaust system placed to the side of the bumper. Current



However, while many hot hatchbacks have cool-looking exhausts, not all deserve them. This Focus ST could be the diesel model. Its key rival, the Golf GTD, has a similar-looking twin-pipe setup, while the right muffler on the Octavia RS TDI is completely fake.



