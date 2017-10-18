autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo-Inspired Headlights

18 Oct 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
"Are you sure that's a Ford" is a very reasonable question to ask about this all-new Focus Wagon prototype that's just been spotted in Europe. After stripping its heavy camouflage, we now get to see that both the headlights and the taillights look like they were designed by Volvo.
14 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo HeadlightsSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Reveals Volvo Headlights
At the front, the LED signature is very similar to the Thor's Hammer system on the facelifted V40. It consists of symmetrical top and bottom elements separated by a horizontal bar shaped like the letter T.

Around the back, the taillights are long rather than tall, so not copying Volvo directly. However, the lines curve to accentuate a round shoulder line, which is another Volvo trademark.

Ford used to own the Swedish company but sold it during the subprime crisis, which is a mistake as bad selling Land Rover. The Americans also copied Aston Martin and pretty much every company that used to be in its portfolio.That aside, the 2019 Focus ST Wagon looks awesome!
We're pretty sure that this is the first sighting of the ST hot model. The grille design is similar to that of the 2018 Fiesta ST, while the wheels are probably 20 inches wide. You wouldn't go that big on the ST-line.

The only thing holding us back is the twin exhaust system placed to the side of the bumper. Current Focus ST models have a single large tip in the middle of the car, which looks way cooler than what we see here.

However, while many hot hatchbacks have cool-looking exhausts, not all deserve them. This Focus ST could be the diesel model. Its key rival, the Golf GTD, has a similar-looking twin-pipe setup, while the right muffler on the Octavia RS TDI is completely fake.

Speaking of the Octavia, this Focus Wagon seems to copy its oversized dimensions. Supposedly, we're looking at a compact car, but it's about the same size as the Mondeo from two generations ago.
2019 Ford Focus Wagon 2019 Ford Focus ST Focus Ford spyshots
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD Mustang GTFORD Mustang GT CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  