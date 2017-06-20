autoevolution

Lincoln Prices 2018 Navigator From $72,055

20 Jun 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was produced for almost a decade, but the third-generation Navigator is yesterday’s news. For the 2018 model year, Lincoln has an all-new luxury sport utility vehicle to offer, with MSRPs starting from $72,055 excluding destination.
32 photos
2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label2017 Lincoln Navigator Black Label
That suggested retail price is for the Premiere, which acts as the base trim level. Despite the “entry-level” tag, the pickup truck-based utility vehicle has plenty of standard goodies on offer. The highlights, for example, come in the form of genuine wood trim, leather, a 12-inch configurable instrument cluster, power-adjustable pedals, 10-way power driver and passenger seats, 10-inch SYNC 3 infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 4G embedded modem with Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

If that’s not quite enough to soother your fevered brow, Lincoln will gladly one-up the Lincoln to Select ($76,055) or Reserve ($81,205) specification. At the very top of the food chain, the Black Label kicks off from $93,705 and features pretty much anything one could wish for in a full-size sport utility vehicle, including the Heavy-Duty Trailer/Tow pack.

Customers can make a choice between rear- and four-wheel-drive, as well as between the regular wheelbase or the Navigator Extended. The latter, as the name implies, is that bit more commodious for the rear passengers. For special exterior colors such as Ruby Red, Iced Mocha, Ivory Pearl, Burgundy Velvet, and White Platinum, prepare to pony up $695. In the case of Chroma Blue Crystal and Chroma Molten Gold, make that $1,750.

Regardless of trim level, 4x4 commands $2,655 extra compared to the equivalent 2x4 model. Compared to the Ford F-150 on which it’s based, the Navigator makes do with a single powertrain option. It’s a goodie, though: 3.5 liters, two turbos, and a projected output of 450 horsepower. That’s right; it’s the high-performance tune of the EcoBoost V6 one would normally find under the hood of the best off-road pickup truck out there.

If it’s best-in-class accolades you’re more interested in, the Navigator brags with two of those. One is for second- and third-row legroom, and the other for cargo capacity when the PowerFold second- and third-row seats are folded flat.
2018 Lincoln Navigator configurator lincoln navigator price Lincoln luxury SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1