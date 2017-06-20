Lincoln Prices 2018 Navigator From $72,055

That suggested retail price is for the Premiere, which acts as the base trim level. Despite the “entry-level”
tag, the pickup truck-based utility vehicle has plenty of standard goodies on offer. The highlights, for example, come in the form of genuine wood trim, leather, a 12-inch configurable instrument cluster, power-adjustable pedals, 10-way power driver and passenger seats, 10-inch SYNC 3 infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, and a 4G embedded modem with Wi-Fi hotspot capability.
If that’s not quite enough to soother your fevered brow, Lincoln will gladly one-up the Lincoln to Select ($76,055) or Reserve ($81,205) specification. At the very top of the food chain, the Black Label
kicks off from $93,705 and features pretty much anything one could wish for in a full-size sport utility vehicle, including the Heavy-Duty Trailer/Tow pack.
Customers can make a choice between rear- and four-wheel-drive, as well as between the regular wheelbase or the Navigator Extended. The latter, as the name implies, is that bit more commodious for the rear passengers. For special exterior colors such as Ruby Red, Iced Mocha, Ivory Pearl, Burgundy Velvet, and White Platinum, prepare to pony up $695. In the case of Chroma Blue Crystal and Chroma Molten Gold, make that $1,750.
Regardless of trim level, 4x4 commands $2,655 extra compared to the equivalent 2x4 model. Compared to the Ford F-150
on which it’s based, the Navigator makes do with a single powertrain option. It’s a goodie, though: 3.5 liters, two turbos, and a projected output of 450 horsepower. That’s right; it’s the high-performance tune of the EcoBoost V6 one would normally find under the hood of the best off-road pickup truck out there.
If it’s best-in-class accolades you’re more interested in, the Navigator
brags with two of those. One is for second- and third-row legroom, and the other for cargo capacity when the PowerFold second- and third-row seats are folded flat.