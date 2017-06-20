2018 Kia Stonic Revealed Ahead Of Official Debut, Looks Predictable

Scheduled to be officially revealed in South Korea next month, the B-SUV
can be admired today in all its glory thanks to Worldscoop forum
member GMU. From the exterior design’s standpoint, the Stonic doesn’t hold a candle to its half-brother from Hyundai. Whereas the Kona puts an emphasis on funkiness, the Stonic features sensibly conventional styling.
Don’t, however, get the idea that Kia
is being daft. The uninspiring body color of the pictured vehicle, for example, is offset by orange-finished side mirror caps, A-pillars, and roof. Then there’s the interior, where the sea of black and gray plastic is complemented by orange detailing here and there.
Speaking of the interior design of the Stonic, here we can identify a Kia Rio
-inspired touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, the gear lever of a six-speed manual transmission, and aluminum-accented pedals. As for the exterior of the newcomer, well, fingers crossed Kia has nicer color combinations in the offing than this union of gray and orange.
According to the most recent reports from South Korea, the automaker plans to get the Stonic into production in July, with sales expected to kick off sometime in August. There’s no official information on the subject of powertrain options right now, but chances are the newcomer will borrow most of its engines from the 2018 Hyundai Kona. In other words, expect anything from a 1.0-liter turbo to a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle plant. A diesel will come through too, as will the Stonic EV
at some point in the near future.
Following its official debut in July
, the 2018 Kia Stonic will then be presented to the public at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The U.S. market will get its first glimpse of the all-new Stonic at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.