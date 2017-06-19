autoevolution

Kia Official Says 2018 Stonic Will Be Revealed In July

19 Jun 2017, 16:25 UTC ·
by
Hot on the heels of the 2018 Hyundai Kona (a.k.a. Kauai), Kia’s all-new Stonic prepares to enter the stage. The subcompact crossover, according to the automaker’s vice chairman, will be revealed sometime next month.
Local media suggests July 20 is the date the veils will be taken off, which is almost a month away. Speaking to South Korean publication The Investor, the automaker’s Lee Hyong-keun made it clear that there will be a one-month difference between the unveilings of the Kona and the Stonic.

Regardless of timing, there’s no denying the subcompact crossover will go on sale in its domestic market by the end of the year. Europe is another area where Kia has high hopes for its smallest utility vehicle. For the U.S., the automaker is keeping its lips shut on the subject of availability. Bearing in mind the Kona is confirmed to arrive in the United States, it’s likely that Kia can make a business case for the Stonic as well.

With exterior design elements inspired from Kia’s all-new Rio, the Stonic isn’t as crazy on the outside as its Hyundai-branded counterpart. A rival for the likes of the Nissan Juke and Mazda CX-3, the B-segment crossover will be offered with a range of punchy three- and four-cylinder engines.

For the North American market, the Stonic is almost certain to boast a free-breathing 2.0-liter (147 hp; 132 lb-ft) as the base engine, as well as a turbocharged 1.6-liter with 175 horsepower and 196 pound-feet of torque.

As far as transmissions are concerned, expect anything from a six-speed manual (1.0 T-GDI) to a six-speed automatic (2.0 MPI) and a seven-speed DCT (1.6 T-GDI). In Europe, a 1.6-liter turbo diesel will also make the cut. Depending on specification, the Stonic can also be had with AWD.

After its unveiling, look forward to the 2018 Kia Stonic showing up at the Frankfurt Motor Show and L.A. Auto Show for its first public outings.
