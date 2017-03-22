2018 Kia Stonic Spied Up Close in Germany, Shows Sexy Production Lights

autoevolution
22 Mar 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
Those in the market for a subcompact crossover should keep a close eye on Hyundai-Kia, with the South Korean automaker preparing to introduce a subcompact crossover that seems to look more appealing with each new series of spyshots. Expected to wear the Stonic nameplate in Kia trim, the high-riding model has recently been spotted testing in Germany.
While Kia has already trademarked the name in the US, we haven't received any hints on the Hyundai side of the deal so far.

Zoom in on the spy images to your right and you'll notice the eye-catching details of the test vehicle. The production headlights and taillights, which follow the carmaker's latest styling trend, are downright sexy.

Even the traditionally-banal roof rails have been gifted with a teardrop-style design that makes them stand out.

Unlike the budget KX3 B-segment crossover offered in China, the upcoming model is expected to deliver a refined driving experience. The newcomer should share its underpinning with the 2017 Kia Rio. For one thing, the prototype uses the 17-inch wheels offered on the hatchback.

The segment housing this Kia is split between models that come in front-wheel-drive form only, such as the Renault Captur and vehicles that can be ordered with all-wheel-drive, like the Mazda CX-3. The South Korean carmaker hasn't delivered any clues on which side it will choose.

The engine line-up will be comprised of downsized units, as the range will include a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill delivering up to 120 hp. Old Continent buyers will also receive a diesel choice, coming in the form of a 1.4 CRDi.

The Stonic will be a global development, with the crossover expected to make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. As for the US introduction of the mode, this should take place in November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
