autoevolution

Rio-Based 2018 Kia Stonic Teased In Official Design Sketches

 
7 Jun 2017, 2:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s been quite some time now since Kia started testing pre-production mules of its European market-oriented subcompact crossover. As Hyundai prepares to roll out the Kona, the teasing game for the Stonic has finally begun with a couple of sketches.
And at first glance, it’s safe to say that the Stonic features a much more traditional design than its soon-to-debut Hyundai-branded sibling.

Twin-headlight arrangement? No. Black-painted elements meant to create the illusion of a floating roof? Neither. A squared-off rear end? I’m afraid that’s not the case, though. For all intents and purposes, the Stonic appears to play it nice and straightforward instead of peculiar and outlandish.

Confirmed to slot nicely in the B-segment of the crossover variety, the Stonic and its sweeping roofline boasts an interior dominated by geometric design forms. The softer sculpted surfaces of the exterior are complemented by smart packaging, whereas the floating touchscreen infotainment system promises to do both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. What’s more, the Stonic is “the most customizable Kia ever, inside and out.”

Slated to go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2017, the half-brother of the 2018 Hyundai Kona rides on the platform that debuted with the fourth-generation Rio. It’s not clear if Kia will offer all-wheel-drive as an option, but for what it’s worth, it’s easy to imagine how the engine list will look like.

Starting with a turbo'd 1.0-liter three-cylinder, a more powerful 1.4-liter turbo could also make the cut. And if the Korean automaker can make a case for such a thing in diesel-loving Europe, an oil-chugging 1.4-CRDi as well.

Word has it Kia will present the Stonic in the flesh for the first time this September, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Just about two months later, the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show should be the venue where the U.S.-spec model will make its public outing.
2018 Kia Stonic teaser Kia Stonic design Kia 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Kia Rio
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58