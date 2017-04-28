2018 Hyundai Kona Teased Once More, Shows Off Twin Headlight Design

With Hyundai expecting to become the leading automotive brand in Europe
by 2021, it’s important for the automaker to strengthen the crossover lineup. Hyundai will do exactly that, with the first all-new model coming in a few months’ time in the guise of the 2018 Kona.
Following the first tease
r of the Kona released at the beginning of April, which confirmed the name of the B-SUV
, the second one is all about the front fascia. It’s easy to tell that Hyundai did its very best to make sure one never forgets the Kona’s face, and it that without pulling off a blatant reinterpretation of Nissan’s own Juke.
Not only does the cascading grille design fit the Kona like a glove, but something really interesting is happening at hood level too. In truth, however, it’s the twin headlamps arrangement that gives the Kona its je ne sais quoi. The cabin
, however, is a bit conservative, as noted in a previous story on the all-new Kona.
What we didn’t know for sure up to this point in time is whether all-wheel-drive is on the cards. But Hyundai
, at long last, came clean by confirming AWD
as an optional extra. As it’s often the case with vehicles in this segment, the system might be reserved only for the high-powered engines. Speaking of which, the most likely offerings are the 1.0 T-GDI three-pot, 1.4 T-GDI, and 1.6 CRDi
turbo diesel.
The South Korean automaker highlights that more information on the Kona “will be released in the near future,”
mentioning that the official unveiling is “scheduled for summer 2017."
Based on this intel,
it is most likely for the subcompact model to be presented in Europe this fall, under the bright lights of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
.
If I may turn the course of the story back to Hyundai’s ambitions in Europe by 2021, it’s utmost important to mention that the company wants to launch 30 new models and derivates by then. The big question is, will there be any room left for a new sport utility vehicle after the advent of the Kona? In a nutshell, yes. As demand for this type of vehicle keeps on rising, year over year, then you can bet your sweet bippy there’s room for a fifth SUV
in the range.