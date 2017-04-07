Hyundai Kona Spied Again, We Have A View of The Interior

Hyundai
chose a Hawaiian district to name
its upcoming B-segment crossover, which keeps getting spotted by our spy photographers
.
This time, the 2018 Kona has uncovered a bit of its interior, all thanks to the efforts of our spy photographers. This product comes as the South Korean automaker's reply in the segment made relevant by the Nissan Juke, and that has since seen a broad portfolio of new cars from multiple brands.
While the brand did have a product in this segment
, it was not bold enough to have a shot at the share of the market.
Hyundai wants to become the number one Asian brand in Europe by 2021, and this model has much ambition riding on four wheels to get it in that direction.
The Kona shares many components with the i20, including its platform and interior parts, but some of its elements will be unique. A look at the passenger compartment confirms the idea in the previous phrase.
You may have already noticed its dual headlight setup
, which is not original in the class, along with LED taillights. The body of this crossover does not look like it has a bold design, but there may be hope under all that camouflage. Who knows, maybe Hyundai took a huge chance with the Kona, and we just do not see it yet.
Few automakers have attempted to use a tamed design in the segment. While their propositions are reasonable as automobiles, they do not have the appeal of the Juke, which was a polarizing appearance when it reached the market.
Back when it was launched, you could not help yourself from looking at it, and a potential customer had to struggle to get one configured in a dull shade.
Hyundai is not expected to fit all-wheel-drive to the Kona
, as many cars in this area of the market do not have and do not need this feature.
While it may seem logical that an automobile that is styled like an SUV
, has a raised ground clearance, and looks like it could scale mountains, most of the products in the segment do not leave paved roads in their entire existence, so automakers have not bothered in fitting them with all-wheel-drive.