Kia Fuel Cell Vehicle Will Be Launched By 2020, Hyundai Already Has One

Kia
has big plans in the field of eco-friendly cars, and one of them involves launching at least one fuel cell vehicle.
According to an executive of the Hyundai Group, Kia will launch its first fuel cell car by 2020. The launch is part of a broader strategy that was penned by Hyundai, the parent company of Kia, in its struggle with the traditional mainstream brands.
Hyundai
will be the first to benefit from the next-generation fuel cell powertrain, as its product will be launched in 2018. The news comes from Lee Ki-sang, a senior vice president of the Eco Technology Center, which develops new models for both brands of the South Korean conglomerate.
While sharing technology and powertrains is nothing new, especially for the Hyundai Group, company officials still wanted to explain why they did it.
First of all, the popularity of fuel cell vehicles is slowly rising, and the two brands will want to have products ready when customers are interested in buying this category of car.
Secondly, both brands will benefit from the possibility of reducing costs by joint orders for materials and components, while also enjoying economies of scale.
Hyundai will be the first to sell the new FCV because the brand is seen as slightly upscale from Kia, and it has target customers who are willing to pay a difference to get things ahead of others.
Meanwhile, Kia’s clients will get the same fuel cell vehicle powertrain, but it will be offered to them about one year after it is launched on a Hyundai, Automotive News
notes.
That is great news for any Kia enthusiast, but Hyundai’s clients have reasons to be happy
. Please note that the official quoted in this story has not announced any data regarding price and performance.
Hyundai has a fuel cell vehicle available in its range since 2013
, and it is available in selected markets. While its sales figures have not changed the company’s annual results, they are there to mark a new era.