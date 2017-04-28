autoevolution

New 2017 KTM 125 DUKE And 390 DUKE Hitting Dealerships

 
New and returning riders have more reasons to visit a KTM dealership as the new 2017 125 DUKE, and 390 DUKE have landed in their lots. They look great and should make for awesome city/backroad bikes.
Impossibly to miss is the updated styling which mimics the design of the big KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R. A new distinctive LED headlight is now flanked by a more aggressive, sharper bodywork with a new seat that exposes more of the rear subframe architecture.

The ergonomic side of the new small DUKES has also been altered, with a more authoritative riding position being adopted. Riders will also benefit from a larger tank to hold on to, which raises the gas volume by 2.4 liters to a total of 13.4 liters.

Boasting top level chassis and braking components, the completely new WP Suspension front and back further adds to the ‘next level’ potential of the two DUKEs. For bikes that will be used in both city and back road riding, the open-cartridge fork and separate piston technology damper help give riders of all types and ability the comfort for commuting and confidence in the corners.

Slovenian professional stuntrider Rok Bagoros played a bit with both the new DUKES and he was very pleased with them, saying that “for performance and looks wise, these new bikes are once again on another level. I was expecting a small update, but these are brand-new bikes – it’s like nothing compared to the previous bikes. I love the sharp edges and how it looks like the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE. But also, the suspension, brakes and power delivery is big a step up.”

The 125 and 390 DUKES are also said to be the first in the segment to come with a multifunctional TFT display. The unit provides versatile configuration options, and its advanced rider interface takes rider information to the next level.

For the modern, urban commuting, the optional KTM MY RIDE pack adds Bluetooth connectivity to provide integration for the handsfree calling acceptance and audio player function seamlessly integrated into the TFT display and controlled by the menu switch on the handlebar.

For more information and pricing, check with your nearest KTM dealership.
