autoevolution

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied In Germany

 
18 Apr 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 2000, the Santa Fe name is currently applied to an SUV with seating for up to seven passengers. Based on the fact the first two Santa Fe iterations were replaced after only six years of production, it’s highly likely an all-new model is coming in 2018. And based on these photos, that’s exactly what's going to happen.
Planned to go on sale for the 2019 model year, the fourth-generation Santa Fe has been recently spied doing its thing at the automaker’s development center in Germany. The prototype, though extensively camouflaged, looks as if it is just about ready for series production.

The most striking design-related attribute of the Santa Fe is, wouldn't you know, the lighting system. Separated into two sections, we’re able to spot slim upper LED lights and larger headlamps on either side of the front grille. Speaking of the grille, the honeycomb design is an evident one up compared to the horizontal bars of the present-gen Santa Fe.

In all likelihood, the 2019 Santa Fe’s face is heavily inspired by what Hyundai is trying to pull off with the B-segment Kona crossover. The side profile shows a slightly longer wheelbase, whereas the rear end incorporates LED-accented taillights and chromed dual-exhaust tips.

It’s pretty early to start talking about powertrains, but the most likely outcome is Hyundai will continue to offer inline-four and V6 engines. In Europe, some sort of turbo diesel will also make the cut, but it’s not known if the South Korean manufacturer can make a case for both the 2.0- and 2.2-liter mills. Considering that the Kia Stinger can be had with the latter, my two cents go on the 197-hp 2.2-liter CRDi.

Another change that’s certain for the 2019 Santa Fe is replacing the six-speed Shiftronic auto with a more modern and fuel-efficient transmission. The most likely candidate is an eight-speed box that was introduced last fall, an in-house developed transmission that occupies the same space as the six-speeder, yet weighs 3.5 kilos less. The Kia Cadenza uses the said tranny.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spyshots hyundai santa fe SUV Hyundai crossover Germany
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77