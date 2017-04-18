2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied In Germany

Introduced in 2000, the Santa Fe name is currently applied to an SUV with seating for up to seven passengers. Based on the fact the first two Santa Fe iterations were replaced after only six years of production, it’s highly likely an all-new model is coming in 2018. And based on these photos, that’s exactly what's going to happen.





Another change that’s certain for the 2019 Santa Fe is replacing the six-speed Shiftronic auto with a more modern and fuel-efficient transmission. The most likely candidate is an eight-speed box that was introduced last fall, an in-house developed transmission that occupies the same space as the six-speeder, yet weighs 3.5 kilos less. The Planned to go on sale for the 2019 model year, the fourth-generation Santa Fe has been recently spied doing its thing at the automaker’s development center in Germany. The prototype, though extensively camouflaged, looks as if it is just about ready for series production.The most striking design-related attribute of the Santa Fe is, wouldn't you know, the lighting system. Separated into two sections, we’re able to spot slim upper LED lights and larger headlamps on either side of the front grille. Speaking of the grille, the honeycomb design is an evident one up compared to the horizontal bars of the present-gen Santa Fe.In all likelihood, the 2019 Santa Fe’s face is heavily inspired by what Hyundai is trying to pull off with the B-segment Kona crossover. The side profile shows a slightly longer wheelbase, whereas the rear end incorporates LED-accented taillights and chromed dual-exhaust tips.It’s pretty early to start talking about powertrains, but the most likely outcome is Hyundai will continue to offer inline-four and V6 engines. In Europe, some sort of turbo diesel will also make the cut, but it’s not known if the South Korean manufacturer can make a case for both the 2.0- and 2.2-liter mills. Considering that the Kia Stinger can be had with the latter, my two cents go on the 197-hp 2.2-literAnother change that’s certain for the 2019 Santa Fe is replacing the six-speed Shiftronic auto with a more modern and fuel-efficient transmission. The most likely candidate is an eight-speed box that was introduced last fall, an in-house developed transmission that occupies the same space as the six-speeder, yet weighs 3.5 kilos less. The Kia Cadenza uses the said tranny.