2018 Hyundai Sonata Debuts With Refreshed Styling, New Features

 
13 Apr 2017, 8:41 UTC ·
by
Hyundai isn’t enjoying the best of times, mostly due to the contracting sedan market in the U.S. But despite these hard times, the automaker hopes to turn the tide with a refresh of its segment contender. And so, here’s the 2018 Sonata in all its glory.
And when I say in all its glory, what I actually mean is Hyundai did its best to make the 2018 Sonata look better than the preceding model. It’s not exactly prepossessing, isn’t it? But the truth is, people in the market for a cheap-ish mid-size sedan are more interested in value, equipment, the sensible stuff.

Other than the revised exterior, the mid-cycle refresh adds Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as standard, as does what the in-car infotainment scene is all about these days: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The list of improvements also consists of a second-row USB charge port and wireless smartphone charging capability for Qi-enabled devices.

New for 2018 is the SEL trim, which is all about bang for the buck. Hyundai also adds two previously unavailable exterior colors to the menu, in the guise of Machine Gray and Electric Blue. 2.0T models are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and as far as handling is concerned, this derivative of the Sonata is furthered by enhanced steering calibration for 18-inch tires.

The Sonata Sport 2.4-liter receives plenty of goodies, including a d-cut steering wheel, paddle shifters, dual exhaust tips, leather-bolstered sporty seats, and a sunroof. These being said, the 2018 Sonata will hit U.S. dealer lots this fall.

“It’s all about making an impact,” said Chris Chapman, chief designer at Hyundai North American’s Design Center. “The moment the pen left the drafting paper I knew we had something special in this re-imagined Sonata."

 

Introducing the 2018 #NewSonata - your happy place. Because happy drivers make better drivers. #HyundaiNYIAS

A post shared by Hyundai Motor America (@hyundaiusa) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

2018 Hyundai Sonata facelift Hyundai Sonata 2017 New York Auto Show Hyundai sedan US
 
