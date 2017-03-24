Refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata "New Rise" Gets First Commercials in Korea

Lane Departure Warning system

As usual, you won't be able to understand anything from the Korean videos. But at least we can take away the fact that in its domestic market the updated Sonata is called "Sonata New Rise."The visuals aren't too great either, which is why we included a full photo gallery with this story. As you can see, the facelift has left the Sonata looking a little more rounded. At the front, it's got an edgy grille that appears wider and vertical LED daytime running lights. The headlights have been narrowed and the hood is garnished with extra creases.There are andles from which it looks great. For example, the front three-quarter view presents elegant side creases. But we don't like it head-on from the front and this trapezidal asimetric exhaust is a crazy idea.We're likely going to see the US-spec model making its debut at the New York Auto Show in April. Until then, we can talk about the Korean engine range which includes the following units: a 1.7-liter VGT delivering 141 PS (that would be a diesel), a 1.6-liter T-GDI with 180 PS (that's the little turbo), a 2.0-liter with 163 PS (basic 2-liter with gas compatibility) and a range-topping 2.0-liter turbo with 245 PS with nice exhaust dual tips.Other design highlights include fresh designs for both the 17 and the 18-inch wheels. Hyundai has also upgraded the air conditioning, center console and audio system with silver buttons. The full-spec 8-inch display clearly has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.On the tech side, we have, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Dynamic Bending Lights and a Lane Keep Assist. However, most of that should be optional.