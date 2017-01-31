2018 Kia Stonic Spied Playing In The Snow

Hyundai and Kia have been working for quite some time now on B-segment crossovers. Whereas Hyundai’s high-riding model doesn’t have a name yet, the Kia could be christened “Stonic” according to a recently filed trademark application
.
Caught on camera for the very first time, the Kia Stonic was snapped by the carparazzi testing in what can only be described as Arctic weather. Even in the snow, Kia’s upcoming subcompact crossover looks like it can hold its own. From a design standpoint, however, the rear three-quarter windows and the shape of the C-pillars are very similar to those of the 2017 Rio
supermini.
A different beast from the KX3
available in the People’s Republic of China, the Euro- and U.S.-spec Stonic also happens to pack the 17-inch alloy wheel used by Kia for the all-new Rio. I don’t mean to add fuel to an already raging fire of rumors, but these similarities don’t strike me as mere coincidences.
It remains to be seen, however, if the Stonic will be a front-wheel-drive affair only, like the Opel Crossland X
, or if Kia will go full nelson with AWD
capability. Bearing in mind the Nissan Juke can be had with AWD, it’s a no-brainer, but if the Kia Stonic is related to the Chinese KX3, then FWD
will be the norm.
Under the hood, the most likely engines will come in the form of a 1.0 T-GDi
and a 1.4 CRDi
. In the 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder mill’s case, you’re looking at up to 120 PS or 118 bhp. The turbo diesel powerplant, meanwhile, has fuel economy going for it, being capable of 3.5 l/100 km (67.2 mpg) combined.
Already confirmed for debut in 2017, the Kia Stonic or whatever it will be called could see the light of day this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show
in Germany. On American ground, the debut for the subcompact crossover could happen this December at the Los Angeles Auto Show.