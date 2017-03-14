Lincoln Shows Off Continental Black Label With Rhapsody Theme

autoevolution
The Continental looks good for what it is, especially when you realize that Ford used the CD4 platform from the Fusion to make it happen. It’s also got a few of those special touches that make a Lincoln a Lincoln. Then we get to the Black Label option, which is basically the best presentation of the all-new Conti.
Slotted above the range-topping Reserve trim level ($54,075), the Black Label starts from a mind-boggling $63,075. The $9,000 difference goes on bits and bobs that turn the Continental into a true luxury sedan. Just to name a few of the goodies on offer, those would be pattern-perforated Venetian leather seats, Alcantara sueded cloth accents, real wood, and real metal appliques. In addition to these, Black Label customers get a lot of member privileges.

Indeed, ladies and gents, buying a Black Label-ed Continental gets you into a sort of club, with Lincoln offering access to a curated list of nice restaurants, a mobile showroom that comes to the customer, pickup and delivery for vehicle maintenance needs, complimentary annual detailing and anytime car washes, and so forth. The Black Label experience doesn’t end here, though.

Once you’ve decided to buy yourself a Continental Black Label, the salesman asks, “What theme do you prefer, dear sir? We have Chalet, Rhapsody, and Thoroughbred.” The Chalet is undeniably upper-class with its Cashmere and Espresso leathers with repeating star pattern. The Thoroughbred oozes old-world luxury thanks to Chilean Maple inlays and a leather combination of Jet Black and Belmont. Still, the Rhapsody is the most alluring theme of them all.

“We had so much inspiration, from all around us,” explains Marcia Salzberg, senior designer for color and materials at Lincoln. “We looked at the color of custom business suits, at nature, how day fades into night, how the sky gets so soft and velvety. We looked at our heritage, at Lincolns of the past – at how blue was such an important, signature color.” She’s right, you know.

I’ll shut up now and let you find out what’s what from the adjacent pics.
