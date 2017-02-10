smart Introduces Coffee-Themed Special Editions In Japan

smart
is known to be that rare type of automaker that thinks outside the box. Something else smart has going for it is the marketing arm, which often shows what creativity is all about.
Case in point: the smart cabrio macchiato and smart cabrio espresso. Developed with the Japanese market in mind, the two limited-run microcars take their names from the contrast created by the roof and body.
The cabrio macchiato starts life as a smart fortwo cabrio
. The beige roof and white body shell pay dividend in the aesthetic department. The combo makes for a sophisticated look that can be described in one word: chic.
The black-painted model bears the name cabrio espresso for, well, rather obvious reasons. To further emphasize the contrast between the main color and the roof, both models have their side mirrors painted the same finish as the body. And of course, the same applies to the Tridion safety cell
.
The macchiato and espresso are available to order in Japan for a limited time, as in until March 31. In terms of bits and bobs, the heated seats are wrapped in leather and the gear lever is that of the twinamic dual-clutch transmission
. Under the hood, or should I say trunk floor, the limited-run smart cars pride themselves on an 898-cc three-cylinder turbo engine with 90 PS (89 hp).
Pricing for either model starts from 2.55 million yen before taxes, which translates to $22,475 or €21,130 at the current exchange rates. For that not-too-large amount of Japanese yen, smart specs the cabrio macchiato and cabrio espresso with goodies such as air conditioning, a rev counter, cruise control, and speed sensitive wipers, among a few other trinkets.
Now picture this: a 660-cc era kei car is limited to 3.4 meters in length and 1.48 meters in width. The fortwo cabrio stands 2.69 meters long and 1.66 meters wide, but it’s no longer a kei car
. The reason for that is the engine of the current model. At 0.9L and 90 PS, it’s way over the current limit of 0.66L and 64 PS.