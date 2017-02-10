autoevolution

2018 Skoda Citigo RS Renderings: Yes, Please Make This!

 
10 Feb 2017, 15:46 UTC ·
by
We don't think this is the first Citigo RS rendering. But all the others were probably made in 2011, so they are a little out of date.
Back then, the Octavia was round, the Fabia was narrow, and the Yeti looked like an abominable creature. What we're trying to say is that X-Tomi Design made this image happen with his mad Photoshop skills and plenty of elements from the current Octavia RS.

We're looking at those wheels, the front bumper, and the upper grille, which honestly makes no sense. Back in 2011, we would have given the Citigo a 0% chance of happening. But things have changed. The crazy people over at Volkswagen, who insisted they will stop creating useless new derivatives, have approved an Up! GTI for production.

The Germans have an engine, the 115 PS 1.0 TSI with a water cooled intercooler, and a fresh design already developed. They're just trying to put the final touches before the 2018 launch. Somehow, this baby hot hatch ties in with the original Golf GTI from 42 years ago.

The manual Up! GTI will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.8 seconds, compared to the 9.2 of the original. The estimated price is well north of €16,000. Fortunately, Renault has recently launched the lackluster Twingo GT, so Vdub won't seem that unreasonable.

So where does this leave Skoda? Well, the fact that the Citigo didn't get a turbo engine for its mid-life facelift could be because they are saving it for their RS. However, if they thought the Fabia RS doesn't make financial sense, why would that change here?

Well, because the Up! and Citigo are mechanically identical, built on the same assembly line, unlike the Polo and Fabia. Likewise, a Citigo RS with exactly half the engine and half the power of the Octavia big brother would be much cheaper to run and insure for young drivers on a tight budget. We wouldn't want them to learn the handbrake turn on their father's Volvo company car, now would we?
