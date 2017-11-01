2019 BMW M4 M40i Spied at Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

With the original BMW X6 having paved the way for SUVs with coupe-like rooflines, the models that followed down this path have less controversy to deal with. And the Bavarian automaker has no restrains when it comes to developing a full SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) range. The 2018 X2 now sits at the bottom of that lineup and while the X6 is now in its second generation, the 2019 X4 spied here means we'll be able to say the same thing about the model sitting in the middle.

5 photos



Under all that camo, you'll find an updated version of the current X4 M40i's turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six (the mill currently delivers 360 hp and 343 lb-ft/465 Nm of twist).



For the first time, the



Regardless of how many turbos you'd like on your fast X4, you'll get a ZF-supplied eight-speed auto, as well as xDrive all-paw hardware - expect the X4 M to come with a more rear-biased torque delivery, though.



The second-gen BMW X4 should land by the end of the year, with the X4 M40i being the initial range-topper, while the X4 M is set to steal that crown next March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.



Our expectations for the new X4 are extremely high, as, for one thing, the competition in the compact crossover segment is fiercer than ever. And it's enough to check out the stratoshpere of this segment to understand this. We're talking about the the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and the Mercedes-Benz CLG63 S (Coupe), along with the still-testing 500+ hp



