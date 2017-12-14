New Ford Fusion And Mondeo Production Won’t Move To China In 2020

The Fusion
in its second generation was introduced in 2012, and over in Europe, the Ford Motor Company calls the mid-size sedan Mondeo. Manufactured in Mexico and Spain, the Fusion/Mondeo was rumored to change its stomping ground to China from 2020 as a means to consolidate global production. But in the end, it turned out that the rumors were false.
A statement released by Ford goes along these lines, as reported by Automotive News
: “We have no plans to export the next-generation Fusion/Mondeo from China to North America and Europe.”
The Michigan-based automaker will release more information on what’ll happen from 2020 onwards, when the all-new model will be launched in both North America, Europe, as well as China.
The rumors were started by unnamed sources reportedly close to the Ford Motor Company
. In the first instance, the Blue Oval could’ve gone with the change considering that most variants of the next-generation Focus for the North American market will be supplied from the People’s Republic.
Another detail that spelled trouble for the Fusion’s future is sales, with U.S. volume down 22 percent through November 2017. Over in Europe, the Mondeo
lost 21 percent. To make matters worse, the mid-size sedan segment is on the downward spiral in almost every corner of the globe.
The biggest reason Ford and other automakers are shifting from sedans is increasing demand for utility vehicles. Crossovers, SUVs, and body-on-frame behemoths, just about everything goes with today’s buyers as long as the driving position is adequately high.
Regarding the Fusion and Mondeo’s current plants, the one located in Valencia, Spain gears up for a 750-million euros investment in preparation for the next-generation Kuga (a.k.a. Escape in North America). As for the factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, it’s unclear what the Ford Motor Company has in the pipeline for this place. In related news, Ford’s Cuautitlan plant in Mexico is confirmed to manufacture an electric crossover from 2020
, a high-riding EV with an estimated driving range of 300 miles.