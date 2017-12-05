2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Diesel Gets More Horsepower And Torque

First things first, let’s start with all the best-in-class accolades the F-Series Super Duty
has to its name. These are horsepower (450; representing an improvement of 10 horsepower), torque (935; 10 pound-feet improvement), gooseneck towing (34,000; 1,500 pounds more than the former F-450 4x2 dual rear-wheel model), conventional hitch towing (21,000 pounds), and payload capacity (7,360 pounds). Not bad, isn’t it?
The secret to the Power Stroke’s capability is a selection of upgrades, consisting of redesigned cylinder heads, optimized fuel and turbo boost calibrations. Including $1,295 destination and deivery, the 2018 Ford Super Duty F-450 4x2 dually
starts at $52,830 for the entry-level XL. Trim lines further include the XLT, Lariat, and range-topping Platinum.
One of the reasons Ford managed to improve the oil-chugging V8 in such a short amount of time is the in-house design. Ford
is the only heavy-duty pickup truck manufacturer in the U.S. that designs and builds its own diesel engine (and transmission), enabling engineers to optimize vehicle performance faster and more efficiently than General Motors and Fiat Chrysler can work with their suppliers (Duramax and Cummins, respectively).
“Super Duty customers expect the best, and for 2018 we’re giving our customers even more power and torque from our 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel – delivering the most horsepower and torque available among all heavy-duty pickups,”
said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “Our F-450 pickup now includes a 4X2 model, enabling our customers to get more done with the segment’s best payload and towing.”
The 2018 model year is scheduled to arrive at U.S.
dealers this winter, which means that now is the time to get a considerable discount on that 2017 F-Series Super Duty that’s sitting on the lot, waiting for its first owner.