Ford Introduces Performance Parts For Euro-spec ST, RS, and Mustang Models

Christmas is nearly upon us, and Ford of Europe decided to treat us to a handful of presence before Father Christmas comes to town. The automaker took to the 2017 Essen Motor Show to launch the Performance Parts range of upgrades for ST, RS, and Mustang models, go-faster bits and pieces that are approved and warrantied by the Ford Motor Company
Developed by Ford Performance in collaboration with Roush, Remus, KW, and Borla, these parts “will deliver even more satisfying driving experiences for enthusiasts”
according to Fabio Carafa, vehicle personalization director at the automaker’s European office. Of course, exterior design upgrades are also on the menu.
The current lineup of Performance Parts starts with adjustable coil-over strut and shock absorber kits, which deliver a 40-mm reduction in ride height for a sportier driving experience. In the case of the S550 Mustang
and current-gen Focus ST, rebound and compression stage damping can be adjusted in up to 16 stages, depending on how sporty your driving is.
High-grade stainless steel exhaust systems are offered in road- and track-spec configurations for both the Mustang EcoBoost and Coyote-powered pony car. The 5.0-liter V8 in the Mustang GT can be furthered by one of the three Calibration Power Packs. For more than 600 PS from the Coyote V8, the Roush-developed supercharger kit is just what the doctor ordered.
Light alloy wheels with triple-layer Magnetite paintwork, a selection of gearshift knobs, and the Focus RS-exclusive Drift Stick
round off the range of Ford Performance Parts that are now available in Europe. The automaker said that it’ll expand the range of parts in 2018.
“Ford Performance customers – some of the most competent and knowledgeable drivers out there – are telling us they want to further personalise the driving dynamics, performance and style of their vehicles. We’ve specifically developed our Ford Performance Parts portfolio to meet that need,”
added Carafa.