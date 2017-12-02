autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Ford Introduces Performance Parts For Euro-spec ST, RS, and Mustang Models

2 Dec 2017, 12:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Christmas is nearly upon us, and Ford of Europe decided to treat us to a handful of presence before Father Christmas comes to town. The automaker took to the 2017 Essen Motor Show to launch the Performance Parts range of upgrades for ST, RS, and Mustang models, go-faster bits and pieces that are approved and warrantied by the Ford Motor Company.
18 photos
2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models2018 Ford Performance Parts for European models
Developed by Ford Performance in collaboration with Roush, Remus, KW, and Borla, these parts “will deliver even more satisfying driving experiences for enthusiasts” according to Fabio Carafa, vehicle personalization director at the automaker’s European office. Of course, exterior design upgrades are also on the menu.

The current lineup of Performance Parts starts with adjustable coil-over strut and shock absorber kits, which deliver a 40-mm reduction in ride height for a sportier driving experience. In the case of the S550 Mustang and current-gen Focus ST, rebound and compression stage damping can be adjusted in up to 16 stages, depending on how sporty your driving is.

High-grade stainless steel exhaust systems are offered in road- and track-spec configurations for both the Mustang EcoBoost and Coyote-powered pony car. The 5.0-liter V8 in the Mustang GT can be furthered by one of the three Calibration Power Packs. For more than 600 PS from the Coyote V8, the Roush-developed supercharger kit is just what the doctor ordered.

Light alloy wheels with triple-layer Magnetite paintwork, a selection of gearshift knobs, and the Focus RS-exclusive Drift Stick round off the range of Ford Performance Parts that are now available in Europe. The automaker said that it’ll expand the range of parts in 2018.

“Ford Performance customers – some of the most competent and knowledgeable drivers out there – are telling us they want to further personalise the driving dynamics, performance and style of their vehicles. We’ve specifically developed our Ford Performance Parts portfolio to meet that need,” added Carafa.
Ford Performance Parts Ford Ford Focus RS Ford Focus ST Ford Mustang EcoBoost Europe
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  