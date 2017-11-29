Gulf Livery 2017 Ford GT Is a Le Mans Tribute Wrap

autoevolution
 

With the wrap industry now being more effervescent than ever, one of the most popular takes has to do with the Gulf livery. And this is how the famous blue-and-orange color scheme ended up on machines whose makers' racing efforts were never sponsored by the oil giant, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT. At the other end of the scale, we find the 2017 Ford GT that sits before you.
You see, the 1960s popularity boost of the Gulf livery saw multiple Ford GT40s ensuring everybody remembers the color combo. After all, how could aficionado forget the hues on the cars that crossed the finished line first at Le Mans and many other infamous endurance races?

Over five decades later, the grandson of the Ford that showed Ferrari how the Le Mans game should be played, is gifted with a wrap the resembled the Blue Oval's golden era - those of you who are willing to know more about the said battle can check out this story.

Thankfully, the racing incarnation of the new Ford GT has already dominated its class at Le Mans, so the street machine you'll find in the Instagram photos at the bottom of the page fully deserves its attire.

California-based Protective Film Solutions handled the second skin job and it seems we're dealing with a machine that can easily be labeled as an attention magnet.

And, since we're talking about a velocity beast that comes with a price tag of at least $450,000, the protective part of the job shouldn't be neglected.

Nevertheless, given the brilliant styling we have here, the inevitable day that will see the vinyl being removed might just bring a strong emotional burden.

Truth be told, this is one of the most impressive wraps we've seen all year and we're not even taking the heritage tale mentioned above into account when dropping this conclusion.


 

