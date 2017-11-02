5.0L Coyote V8 Pumped To 700 HP With Ford Performance-Roush Supercharger System

As you already know, the Coyote V8
received an update for the 2018 model year. In both the Mustang and F-150, the 5.0-liter blunderbuss features bi-fuel injection (port and direct), equating to superior get-up-and-go and improved gas mileage. But then again, enough is never enough. This is where the peeps at Ford Performance step on the scene, ushering in an all-new supercharger kit.
Scheduled to become available through Ford and Roush dealers in early 2018, the 2650 supercharger system is warrantied when installed by an authorized dealer or an Automotive Service Excellence-certified service technician. What gains can you expect from the blower? 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet for the Mustang pony car or 640 horsepower and 600 pound-feet for the F-150
pickup. Too little, too much potency, let’s call it “adequate”
and get on with it.
Coming as standard with all the installation hardware and performance calibration, the Roush
- and Ford-developed supercharger doesn’t void the new vehicle warranty. Pricing remains unknown at this point, though. For reference, the blower kit for the 2015 to 2017 Mustang GT retails at $7,100.99.
“This new supercharger is another great example of our innovation in performance, greatly improving horsepower and torque so people can enjoy two of our most iconic vehicles even more,”
said Doug White, global Ford Performance parts manager. Especially in the case of F-150, Doug’s words hit home bearing in mind Ford’s higher-ups failed to revive the F-150 Lightning
.
The 4-lobe rotor design also acts as the next big thing to the yet-to-be-released Shelby GT500, which will take the S550 Mustang into Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat territory. There’s a lot of debate on the displacement of the engine and the type of forced induction system, but spy videos of the big bad ‘Stang reveal some sort of V8 is on the cards. According to the latest reports, the 2019 Shelby GT500
might make its appearance in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.