2018 Ford Fiesta 0 to 100 KPH/62 MPH Acceleration: 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP vs 140 HP

We're honestly a little bit disappointing with the new Fiesta. It's been left behind in the practicality department by its French
and German rivals. However, there's an army of layal Ford followers in Europe.
About a decade ago, its predecessor relied on 1.25 and 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engines. But now everybody is going turbo. The 1.0 EcoBoost is an award-winnner, and with the discounts Ford is offering, there's no reason not to go for one of the higher-output models.
Besides the base 100 HP
, there are 125 HP and 140 HP version of the 3-cylinder turbo engine. The former packs 170 Nm of torque and will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.9 seconds while topping out at 195 km/h.
As for the high-output version, it offers 10 extra Nm of torque. Its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is down to 9 seconds and top speed is rated at 202 km/h. There's only a 0.2 l/100km difference in fuel consumption, but that's only in the official ratings.
Ironically, there's a 120 HP version of the 1.5 TDCi diesel which can also take the Fiesta to 100 km/h in 9 seconds flat. We have all version covered with a quick acceleration video down below.
Of course, the Fiesta is still meant to be a budget car, so Ford also offers a 1.1-liter making only 70 HP. That version needs 15 seconds to do the standard sprint. We'd avoid that, just like the 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic. Not because it's slow, but because of reliability issues we've seen on earlier Fiesta models fitted with this gearbox.
Something else that caught our attention in this video is the rose gold. Many car manufacturers are trying on a sort of iPhone
look to attract new customers. We don't like it, but the female demographic could prefer it over dull silver or black. You can get up to 18 inches on the car and every hih-end trim level - Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale - has its own grille.