autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Fiesta 0 to 100 KPH/62 MPH Acceleration: 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP vs 140 HP

27 Nov 2017, 15:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're honestly a little bit disappointing with the new Fiesta. It's been left behind in the practicality department by its French and German rivals. However, there's an army of layal Ford followers in Europe.
10 photos
2017 Ford Fiesta range, left to right: Active, ST Line, Vignale, Titanium2017 Ford Fiesta ST Line2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium2017 Ford Fiesta live in Cologne2017 Ford Fiesta2017 Ford Fiesta interior2017 Ford Fiesta driving2017 Ford Fiesta panoramic sunroof2017 Ford Fiesta Active
About a decade ago, its predecessor relied on 1.25 and 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engines. But now everybody is going turbo. The 1.0 EcoBoost is an award-winnner, and with the discounts Ford is offering, there's no reason not to go for one of the higher-output models.

Besides the base 100 HP, there are 125 HP and 140 HP version of the 3-cylinder turbo engine. The former packs 170 Nm of torque and will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.9 seconds while topping out at 195 km/h.

As for the high-output version, it offers 10 extra Nm of torque. Its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is down to 9 seconds and top speed is rated at 202 km/h. There's only a 0.2 l/100km difference in fuel consumption, but that's only in the official ratings.

Ironically, there's a 120 HP version of the 1.5 TDCi diesel which can also take the Fiesta to 100 km/h in 9 seconds flat. We have all version covered with a quick acceleration video down below.

Of course, the Fiesta is still meant to be a budget car, so Ford also offers a 1.1-liter making only 70 HP. That version needs 15 seconds to do the standard sprint. We'd avoid that, just like the 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic. Not because it's slow, but because of reliability issues we've seen on earlier Fiesta models fitted with this gearbox.

Something else that caught our attention in this video is the rose gold. Many car manufacturers are trying on a sort of iPhone look to attract new customers. We don't like it, but the female demographic could prefer it over dull silver or black. You can get up to 18 inches on the car and every hih-end trim level - Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale - has its own grille.

2018 ford fiesta Ford Fiesta Ford Fiesta
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  