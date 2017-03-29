Ford Issues Four Recalls In North America, Over 442,000 Vehicles Affected

autoevolution
29 Mar 2017
by
Another week, another massive recall coming courtesy of the Ford Motor Company. This time around, the Blue Oval is calling back no less than 442,034 vehicles over four separate issues, vehicles that were made from February 2012 to February 2017.
The biggest lot of the grand total sees 230,756 automobiles being recalled in the United States, Canada, and Mexico due to 29 reports of under-hood fire. The issue is a lack of coolant circulation, which could lead to the cracking of the engine head, thus resulting in pressurized oil leak on hot surfaces. All of the affected vehicles (2014 Escape, 2014 to 2015 Fiesta ST, 2013 to 2014 Fusion, 2013 to 2015 Transit Connect) are fitted with the 1.6L GTDI engine.

210,619 units of the 2014 Fiesta, 2014 Fusion, 2013 to 2014 Fusion, and 2013 to 2014 Lincoln MKZ, on the other hand, are due to have their doors latches replaced. As per FoMoCo, the pawl spring tab in the door latch is prone to break, thus increasing the risk of injury. Happily, however, Ford is not aware of any accidents of injuries associated with the described defect.

The 2017 F-450 and F-550 trucks suffer from a problem with the driveshaft. More to the point, 548 examples of the heavy-duty pickup truck may suffer from a driveline vibration at speeds above 75 mph. Continued operation at speeds above 75 mph may fracture the transmission and/or driveline parts, resulting in a loss of motive power. The fix, meanwhile, will see dealers get the two-piece driveshaft out and put a newly developed three-piece unit in.

Last, but certainly not least, certain 2017 Ford Edge vehicles miss welds in the windshield header portion of the body sheet metal. And as we all know, missing welds equals reduced structural integrity. 111 examples of the mid-size SUV are believed to have been built this way at Oakville Assembly in Canada, in the timeframe between February 21 and February 22, 2017.
