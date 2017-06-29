First 2018 Ford Fiesta Review Reveals It's Not Spacious But Still Fun

More on this:

1 UPDATE: 2018 Fiesta ST Teaser Video Leaked, Engine Sounds Downsized

2 2017 Nissan Micra Might Be a Match for UK Favorites, Says Review

3 Car Most at Risk of Being Stolen In the UK Is the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

4 Corsa Wins 2016 Supermini Comparison Against Polo and Fiesta

5 2018 Ford Fiesta Sedan Rendering Looks Good, But Will it Happen?