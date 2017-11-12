autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

MINI Countryman vs. Infiniti QX30: Secretly German Drag Race

12 Nov 2017, 18:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What's German, AWD and has a 2-liter turbo engine? Both the MINI Countryman Cooper S and the Infinity QX30. We knew that, but the outcome of this drag race is still unexpected.
3 photos
MINI Countryman vs. Infiniti QX30: Secretly German Drag RaceMINI Countryman vs. Infiniti QX30: Secretly German Drag Race
MINI has always made plucky little cars that were more fun to drive than their segment rivals. The Countryman isn't as plucky or fun to drive as before, and that's because it shares the UKL2 platform with the BMW X1.

Many parts are shared, including the 2-liter turbo engine, and that's not a bad thing. By making the Countryman larger, MINI can attract more customers and deliver better performance. However, the 189-hp output is not as high as the X1 xDrive 28i.

You know what else makes more power? The Infiniti QX30. Under the skin, this is the same car as the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, right down to the 208-hp output of its 2-liter turbo. The "Japanese car" features a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox which should theoretically be another advantage over the MINI/BMW.

But Mercedes might have intentionally left all its good horsepower on the shelf when putting the QX30 together. Off the line, it has huge drivetrain lag, allowing the Countryman to pull ahead and stay there.

I don't know how much performance matters in this segment, but it should at least play a small part. After all, Infiniti doesn't say "208-hp, but it's slower than a 189-hp MINI Countryman."

We haven't seen these two together before, and we have to admit that the beauty of the QX30 continues to impress us. The MINI just looks like a bloated hatchback that only hardcore fans of the brand will really love. So which one of these would we buy? Neither, as the practicality and grown-up looks of the BMW X1 makes a lot more sense. Shame we have to miss out on "rose gold iPhone paint."

Infiniti QX30 Infiniti mini countryman
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
VOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactPONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupePONTIAC BonnevillePONTIAC Bonneville CoupeAll car models  