Ford F-150 Raptor Gets The Geiger Cars Treatment, Tuned To 519 PS

The German tuning shop, which also imports American muscle into Europe, had a go at making the F-150 Raptor better than the Ford Motor Company. And in a nutshell, Geiger Cars
did exactly that with the HP520.
Despite the name bestowed upon by its creator, the tuned pickup develops 519 PS from its 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, translating to 512 horsepower (382 kW). Torque is also up, from 510 to 539 pound-feet (731 Nm). The additional get-up-and-go comes courtesy of an all-new cold air intake, intercooler, and re-flash of the six-cylinder engine’s control unit.
The business end of the Geiger-tune is complemented by 22-inch alloy wheels on all four corners, wrapped with 37x13.5-inch off-road tires
for supreme capability off the beaten path. From a design standpoint, the one-off build sports a crimson-like shade of metallic red, lots of decals, and a folding light bar integrated into the roll bar. The detail that rounds off this particular Raptor is a bed with custom-designed cargo accessories.
Now the time has come to talk pricing, and as expected, this pickup doesn’t come cheap. Listed by Geiger Cars at 124,600 euros
, that figure converts to $148,050 at current exchange rates. For reference, the cheapest F-150 Raptor available in the tuning shop’s inventory is a stock Super Crew that carries a selling price of 89,800 euros, translating to approximately $106,690.
Considering that the most expensive Raptor in the United States retails at less than $75,000, importing one into Europe isn’t the cheapest or the most sensible way to enjoy the American dream. European pickup enthusiasts will be treated to a second sporty Ford truck next year, when the Ranger Raptor
goes official alongside lesser versions of the U.S.-spec Ranger.