Ford F-150 Raptor Gets The Geiger Cars Treatment, Tuned To 519 PS

28 Nov 2017, 14:15 UTC
by
If there’s anything the second-generation Raptor didn’t need, that would be power. That’s what Mr. Sensible Pants would say, and the peeps at Geiger Cars are as far off from sensible as the sunrise is from the sunset.
The German tuning shop, which also imports American muscle into Europe, had a go at making the F-150 Raptor better than the Ford Motor Company. And in a nutshell, Geiger Cars did exactly that with the HP520.

Despite the name bestowed upon by its creator, the tuned pickup develops 519 PS from its 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, translating to 512 horsepower (382 kW). Torque is also up, from 510 to 539 pound-feet (731 Nm). The additional get-up-and-go comes courtesy of an all-new cold air intake, intercooler, and re-flash of the six-cylinder engine’s control unit.

The business end of the Geiger-tune is complemented by 22-inch alloy wheels on all four corners, wrapped with 37x13.5-inch off-road tires for supreme capability off the beaten path. From a design standpoint, the one-off build sports a crimson-like shade of metallic red, lots of decals, and a folding light bar integrated into the roll bar. The detail that rounds off this particular Raptor is a bed with custom-designed cargo accessories.

Now the time has come to talk pricing, and as expected, this pickup doesn’t come cheap. Listed by Geiger Cars at 124,600 euros, that figure converts to $148,050 at current exchange rates. For reference, the cheapest F-150 Raptor available in the tuning shop’s inventory is a stock Super Crew that carries a selling price of 89,800 euros, translating to approximately $106,690.

Considering that the most expensive Raptor in the United States retails at less than $75,000, importing one into Europe isn’t the cheapest or the most sensible way to enjoy the American dream. European pickup enthusiasts will be treated to a second sporty Ford truck next year, when the Ranger Raptor goes official alongside lesser versions of the U.S.-spec Ranger.
