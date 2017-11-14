autoevolution
Blacked-Out Tesla Model 3 Looks Set to Do a Drive-by Shooting

14 Nov 2017, 15:50 UTC ·
by
Tesla is far from fixing its Model 3 production problems, but that doesn't mean the very few lucky ones who got their electric sedans already can't start enjoying them.
We've been seeing plenty of Model 3 videos from Joseph down at OCDetailing who we know had at least two of them in for various modifications, and now we're treated to another project. This one, however, comes from T Sportline.

It seems as though Tesla managed to sort out any design issues with the Model 3 from its first preview back in March 2016 until now, but the EV still looks a bit goofy. It's probably down to that front beak which is a little too Donald Ducky, but the new sedan is far from sharing the elegance of its bigger brother, the Model S.

Well, nobody is going to be laughing at this Model 3 after the guys at T Sportline finished with it. Well, at least not to its face. The new Tesla was subjected to the "trifecta" treatment: tinted windows, chrome delete, 19-inch wheels.

The word of the day for this transformation was "black." Starting off with the car's original paint job, the detailing removed everything that was still shiny and covered it in black tape. The chrome bits around the windows, the door handles, the trim on the trunk - it has all become like a sponge that sucks the light in.

We quite like the Aero wheels, particularly with the caps off, but T Sportline decided to replace whatever this vehicle originally came equipped with. They chose a model that's pretty similar to Tesla's Turbine design which can't be ordered on the 3, though.

Combined, they make for a much more imposable Model 3. It still looks quite benign next to a similarly treated BMW 3 Series, but at least now it has a fighting chance. Expect to see the guys at T Sportline - a tuning outlet dealing exclusively with Teslas - have a lot more work on their hands in a few months time when hopefully the Model 3 begins its actual deliveries.

Editor's note:

Tinting the headlights would have gone a long way
