Tesla Model 3 Fit and Finish Quality Is "Relatively Poor"

The Tesla Model 3 is the company's make or break moment, something that even Elon Musk has to agree with since it's a pivotal point in the Masterplan whose second part he presented almost a year ago.

However, things haven't been going as planned so far with the electric sedan's production taking a slower start than anyone involved with Tesla would have liked - not to mention the 400,000 reservation holders most of whom have placed their orders over 18 months ago.



But Musk seems to think the worst is in the past and the only way to go for the Model 3 production is up. He says they've been to Level 9 of



And yet meeting demand is not the company's only worry.



After a hands-on experience with the EV, Sacconaghi came out saying "fit and finish on the two demo cars we saw – perhaps not surprisingly – was relatively poor." He goes on to notice that most buyers won't probably care, but he does make a valid note about the company's already strained service system not being able to deal with the increased volume.



