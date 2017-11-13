autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Tesla Model 3 Fit and Finish Quality Is "Relatively Poor"

13 Nov 2017, 12:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Tesla Model 3 is the company's make or break moment, something that even Elon Musk has to agree with since it's a pivotal point in the Masterplan whose second part he presented almost a year ago.
6 photos
Tesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on Craigslist
It is Tesla's first foray into the mass market segment, which is the only one that can provide the needed magnitude for a company to grow on a global scale. Small boutique manufacturers can survive just fine, but they are restricted to one small factory in their homeland and will never break sales of a few thousands of units a year.

Tesla is already beyond that, but Musk is dreaming bigger. He's planning on opening a new Gigafactory in China, the world's current biggest EV market, while the one in Nevada is still operating at a fraction of its capacity. Tesla wants to become a big-league player in the automotive industry, and the Model 3 is its ticket.

However, things haven't been going as planned so far with the electric sedan's production taking a slower start than anyone involved with Tesla would have liked - not to mention the 400,000 reservation holders most of whom have placed their orders over 18 months ago.

But Musk seems to think the worst is in the past and the only way to go for the Model 3 production is up. He says they've been to Level 9 of production hell and have now ascended to Level 8, with the next one just in sight. He claims the plant will reach an output of 5,000 units per week by the end of March next year and the promised 10,000 units per week by the end of 2018.

And yet meeting demand is not the company's only worry. Consumer Reports has recently emitted an "average" reliability prediction for the Model 3, something Tesla did not agree with. Now, though, a much more worrying report comes from Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi via CNBC.

After a hands-on experience with the EV, Sacconaghi came out saying "fit and finish on the two demo cars we saw – perhaps not surprisingly – was relatively poor." He goes on to notice that most buyers won't probably care, but he does make a valid note about the company's already strained service system not being able to deal with the increased volume.

The analyst says Tesla officials acknowledged some of the fit problems, but defended by saying the Model 3 is in a much better position than the Model S and X were during this stage of their development. Well, we guess replicating the Model X disaster would be hard even for Tesla.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors model 3
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll TESLA MOTORS models  