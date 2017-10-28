One-Hour-Long Tesla Model 3 Hands-on Presentation Will Answer All Questions

More on this:

1 Cartoon Wrapped Tesla Model S Seems to Be Owned by Wile E. Coyote

2 Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Is Actually Happening, Limited To 20 Examples

3 Can You Break This Charming Bus' Heart and Tell It It's Not a Tesla?

4 Dirty Martini Tesla Model S Wrap Is the Half Empty Glass

5 Tesla Fires Hundreds of Employees in the Midst of Model 3 "Production Hell"