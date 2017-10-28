One-Hour-Long Tesla Model 3 Hands-on Presentation Will Answer All Questions

Tesla's been very strict about Model 3 reviews in the sense that it specifically informed all early owners not to post them only or allow third parties to use their vehicles for that. However, a few more or less thorough video presentations have surfaced already, with the best-known so far being the work of Joseph at OCDetailing
There's no question he did his best and even though his shop has seen thousands of Teslas come in for detailing work, Joe is clearly no Tesla
expert. A lot of the times he wouldn't be able to give clear information on some of the features appearing to be learning things as he went along.
Well, considering at least two Model 3s have already shown up on Craigslist
on sale - another big no-no according to Tesla - we shouldn't be surprised that somebody agreed to lend their car so that the nice people at the Model 3 Owners Club YouTube channel could take out their scalpels and dissect the EV to its last bolt.
The video is over an hour long, but somehow we suspect they could have gone on for more than that. It's also shot in 4K which, together with the fact it has a white paint job makes noticing any design detail a breeze.
It all starts with a static presentation of the vehicle as the two hosts go into detail over each of the vehicle's features - from windshield wipers to roof rack anchor points, charge port or the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. If it's on the car, this video has it.
However, if you want to skip straight to the business part where they talk about how the electric sedan drives, you can fast forward to the 59:28 mark. Since the first few seconds of the test drive see the car gliding on wet grass, it's a perfect opportunity to sample just how quiet the drivetrain is. Once on the paved road, the exterior noise starts to pick up due to both speed and tire friction.
It's worth emphasizing something the authors of this video also mention quite a few times during the one-hour-long review: the Model 3
is finished from a hardware point of view, but its software is still subject to updates. That means some of the features are either not working to their full potential or are not available at all.