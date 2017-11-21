Supercharged HPE650 Package Turns Chevrolet Tahoe RST Into An Absolute Brute

Enter Hennessey Performance Engineering and the Supercharged HPE650 Package. Developed around the 6.2-liter direct-injected V8, the upgrade cranks performance to 650 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 658 pound-feet at 4,200 rpm. More to the point, output is on par with the Corvette Z06
, and the torque figure overshadows the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
The quest for performance starts with a 2.9-liter supercharger system complemented by a high-flow intercooler and stainless steel cat-back exhaust. Add the HPE engine management calibration and all the necessary gaskets/fluids, and you’re ready to play ball with the big boys.
Hennessey’s package further includes professional installation, dyno tuning and road testing, and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. The dyno results
show that the stock RST produces 358 rear-wheel horsepower and 402 rear-wheel pound-feet. The numbers for the HPE650-ified RST, on the other hand, are as follows: 560 RW HP
and 582 RW Lb-Ft.
From a visual standpoint, the stock and the upgraded RST are very alike, save for the serial-numbered dash and engine plaques, and the exterior badging. Those who already own a Tahoe or Suburban in non-RST flavor, fret not.
Hennessey offers the Supercharged HPE500 Package for the 5.3-liter V8-engined SUVs, which ups the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to 508 ponies at 5,250 rpm. If, however, you’re in the market for the most extreme all-road machine Hennessey is capable of offering, you might be interested in the six-wheeled VelociRaptor
.
The second most expensive Hennessey
product after the Venom F5 hypercar retails at $349,000, including the donor F-150 Raptor.
Tahoe RST with a HPE650 Supercharged Upgrade out testing and running strong! Full videos coming soon. #rst #tahoe #fast #hennessey #supercharged
A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance) on Nov 17, 2017 at 2:58pm PST