Ford Recalls 52,600 MY2017 F-250 Pickup Trucks Over Rollaway Risk

Ford
will recall all F-250 pickup trucks of the 2017 model year that have been built in its Louisville plant and have a 6.2-liter gasoline engine.
The Blue Oval is performing this safety recall to fix a potential issue that may lead to those vehicles rolling away after their gear selectors are moved to the Park position.
Approximately 52,600 units are affected by the situation, and the automaker will notify all known owners.
The recall targets the units sold in the United States of America and Canada. According to the representatives of the company, no injuries, deaths, or accidents are linked to the potential problem. Most likely, this is something that Ford discovered while doing other tests, or after several customers complained about the matter.
You may already know that rollaway incidents are not that rare these days, and several automakers had to recall their vehicles because of a complicated shifter design. Those vehicles had electronic gear selectors that returned to a standard position once a gear was selected.
Unfortunately, operating them required a bit of patience
, as the switch from Drive to Park involved going through Neutral and Reverse, and some drivers believed they had selected P when the transmission was in neutral.
When the “monostable” selector was matched to automobiles that could be turned off and have their driver’s door unlocked without applying the parking brake or selecting the Park position, an accident was waiting to happen.
Actor Anton Yelchin died after his Jeep Grand Cherokee crushed him in his driveway, and his parents are suing the automaker
for the design of that component.
Until all 2017 Ford F-250 models with a 6.2-liter V8 gasoline engine are repaired, the automaker advises its customers to use the parking brake after they shift the vehicle into the park mode.
This is Ford’s third recall in a week, but this is not a reason for concern, as precautionary repairs are a sign of an automaker caring about its clients without waiting for a tragedy to strike.