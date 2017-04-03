autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Ford Recalls 52,600 MY2017 F-250 Pickup Trucks Over Rollaway Risk

 
3 Apr 2017, 9:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Ford will recall all F-250 pickup trucks of the 2017 model year that have been built in its Louisville plant and have a 6.2-liter gasoline engine.
The Blue Oval is performing this safety recall to fix a potential issue that may lead to those vehicles rolling away after their gear selectors are moved to the Park position.

Approximately 52,600 units are affected by the situation, and the automaker will notify all known owners.

The recall targets the units sold in the United States of America and Canada. According to the representatives of the company, no injuries, deaths, or accidents are linked to the potential problem. Most likely, this is something that Ford discovered while doing other tests, or after several customers complained about the matter.

You may already know that rollaway incidents are not that rare these days, and several automakers had to recall their vehicles because of a complicated shifter design. Those vehicles had electronic gear selectors that returned to a standard position once a gear was selected.

Unfortunately, operating them required a bit of patience, as the switch from Drive to Park involved going through Neutral and Reverse, and some drivers believed they had selected P when the transmission was in neutral.

When the “monostable” selector was matched to automobiles that could be turned off and have their driver’s door unlocked without applying the parking brake or selecting the Park position, an accident was waiting to happen.

Actor Anton Yelchin died after his Jeep Grand Cherokee crushed him in his driveway, and his parents are suing the automaker for the design of that component.

Until all 2017 Ford F-250 models with a 6.2-liter V8 gasoline engine are repaired, the automaker advises its customers to use the parking brake after they shift the vehicle into the park mode.

This is Ford’s third recall in a week, but this is not a reason for concern, as precautionary repairs are a sign of an automaker caring about its clients without waiting for a tragedy to strike.
2017 Ford F-250 Ford F-250 recall Ford pickup truck Ford F-Series
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75