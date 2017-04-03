2019 Audi A7 Prototype Reveals New Taillight Design, Clusters Are Now Connected

The next generation of Audi A7 and A8 are now in an advanced development stage, with the latest prototype sighting revealing the taillight design of the second-gen A7.





The second coming of the A7 is set to take place early next year, with the vehicle set to land as a 2019 model. While we've already seen the A8 sporting headlight clusters connected via a light strip in a previous series of spyshots, the new images, which come from South Africa (via Autogespot ), show that the A7 has been taken down a similar design path.The current A7 features a third brake light that uses a LED strip running across the entire width of the rear window, so we can saw the newcomer takes things one step further.To understand the kind of styling details the fastback will pack, we can check out the 2014 Prologue Concept. March Lichte, the man who helms Audi's design department, will bring both exterior and interior aesthetic bits of the Prologue to the 2019 A7.Ingolstadt has promised to deliver a greater styling differentiation between its models and, if we are to judge by an A6-A7-A8 leak that surfaced last month, the four-ringed brand will deliver on the promise.You can check out the leaked image right below the first two spyshots to your right. Don't let the distorted proportions of the image grab your attention. Instead, you should focus on the front fascia of the three models.While the A8 is set to sport the most imposing version of the now-famous single frame grille, the A7 will pack a sleeker incarnation of the design element.In the powertrain department, the wildest hypothesis sees Audi introducing an h-tron fuel cell version that will build on the industry's hydrogen hopes and dreams.As we wrote back in March, Audi used its annual conference to drop details on its 2020 product road map. The view of new models awaiting us will kick off with the all-new A8, which is set to make its debut by the end of the year, with the Frankfurt Motor Show being the most likely event for the debut of the sedan flagship.The second coming of the A7 is set to take place early next year, with the vehicle set to land as a 2019 model.