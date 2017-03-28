2018 Audi RS4 Avant Spied Near The Nurburgring With Full Rollcage Inside

Audi
’s engineers continue their work on developing the next-generation RS4 Avant
.
The German wagon has long been confirmed to ditch the naturally aspirated V8
and switch to a turbocharged V6. The change comes with a new body, more tech than ever before, and a different design language.
All of the above come from the new Audi A4
, the base for the RS4, but the engine itself has an influence from Porsche, another brand owned by the Volkswagen Group.
The twin turbo direct injected V6 is "borrowed" from the Porsche Panamera 4S, and it has a displacement of 2.9 liters. The unit will match the performance of the one found on the new RS5
, which provides 450 HP
and 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of torque. Audi will install the quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard, and the only gearbox will be an automatic unit with eight speeds, just like on its platform brother.
The RS4 Avant features the division’s signature oval exhaust pipes, and it will have the most aggressive ornaments found in the A4 range. Other changes when compared to an A4 Avant include larger alloy rims, flared wheel arches, a set of sporty bumpers and side skirts, and minor ornaments here and there.
While this prototype’s interior comes with a full roll cage, meant for the protection of its occupants in the event of a high-speed crash at the ‘Ring
, the production model will not have the element. Instead, all of its passive and active safety equipment will do its best to defend the occupants from harm if the car is in an accident.
Audi’s next-generation RS4 should be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds, but it might be even quicker. Top speed will be electronically restricted to 155 mph (250 km/h), but clients will probably be offered a package that will raise the limit higher, but still under 186 mph (300 km/h).