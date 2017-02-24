autoevolution

One-Ton Dually Pickup Truck Drag Race Ends With A Win For The 2017 Ford F-350

 
24 Feb 2017, 15:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are smaller trucks, then there are full-size workhorses. Of the latter, there are two classes: light- and heavy-duty pickups. And in the U.S. of A., capability reigns supreme in the buyer’s eyes.
Towing the heaviest of trailers and hauling the heaviest of cargo are the most important bragging rights of the heavy-duty genre. This type of behemoth also happens to be pretty sedate in terms of off-the-line acceleration and maximum velocity. Hence, it comes as no surprise that drag racing between heavy-duty pickups isn’t a pastime activity.

That doesn’t mean, however, that these behemoths can’t smoke the rear wheels in a hurry when the situation calls for pedal-to-the-metal action. In one of the most strangest drag races I came across, The Fast Lane Truck pitted three one-ton pickups on a narrow racetrack.

The culprits are dually models equipped the turbo diesel power. Two at a time, the 2017 Ford F-350, 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, and 2017 Ram 3500 tried their best to out-accelerate each other. And as you might have noticed from the spoiler in the headline, Ford’s F-350 Power Stroke V8 is the one that is the quickest one-tonner of the lot.

Even though it’s rear end tends to slither a bit off the line, the F-350 revs harder and goes through the gears faster than its brethren from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. The 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine is a monster in its own right, but then again, do bear in mind that the all-new F-350 happens to use military-grade aluminum for its body shell.

That doesn’t mean the Silverado and Ram are worse, because let’s face it, nobody buys a heavy-duty pickup to smoke other pickups of the same caliber at the lights. As YouTube user “thegreatga” notes in the comments section of TFL Truck's video, “this test should be redone with 25,000 lbs on each.”
2017 Ford F-350 drag race ford f-350 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck 2017 Ram 3500 diesel
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75