One-Ton Dually Pickup Truck Drag Race Ends With A Win For The 2017 Ford F-350

There are smaller trucks, then there are full-size workhorses. Of the latter, there are two classes: light- and heavy-duty pickups. And in the U.S.
of A., capability reigns supreme in the buyer’s eyes.
Towing the heaviest of trailers and hauling the heaviest of cargo are the most important bragging rights of the heavy-duty genre. This type of behemoth also happens to be pretty sedate in terms of off-the-line acceleration and maximum velocity. Hence, it comes as no surprise that drag racing between heavy-duty pickups isn’t a pastime activity.
That doesn’t mean, however, that these behemoths can’t smoke the rear wheels in a hurry when the situation calls for pedal-to-the-metal action. In one of the most strangest drag races I came across, The Fast Lane Truck pitted three one-ton pickups on a narrow racetrack.
The culprits are dually models equipped the turbo diesel power. Two at a time, the 2017 Ford F-350, 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
, and 2017 Ram 3500 tried their best to out-accelerate each other. And as you might have noticed from the spoiler in the headline, Ford’s F-350 Power Stroke V8 is the one that is the quickest one-tonner of the lot.
Even though it’s rear end tends to slither a bit off the line, the F-350 revs harder and goes through the gears faster than its brethren from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. The 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine
is a monster in its own right, but then again, do bear in mind that the all-new F-350 happens to use military-grade aluminum for its body shell.
That doesn’t mean the Silverado and Ram are worse, because let’s face it, nobody buys a heavy-duty pickup to smoke other pickups
of the same caliber at the lights. As YouTube user “thegreatga”
notes in the comments section of TFL Truck's video, “this test should be redone with 25,000 lbs on each.”