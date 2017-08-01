autoevolution

Spyshots: Is This the 2019 Honda Insight Hybrid?

1 Aug 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When the top few Google responses about a car come from Pinterest, you know there's something wrong. However, our spy photographers assure us that this is indeed a test mule for the all-new 2019 Honda Insight, spotted testing in Europe.
11 photos
2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight2019 Honda Insight
The bodywork of the prototype appears to belong to the pre-facelift Honda City, which is like a sedan version of the Fit/Jazz. You can tell that it's got the same bold side creases as its hatchback brother.

However, every panel is a miss-match. Like an alien wearing the skin of a human (think Men in Black), its appearance is uncanny. For example, not only is hood sitting a bit high, but it's also got a hump in the middle. And at the back, the bumper has an add-on that suggests the chassis of the car sticks out further than the bumper would allow.

That, together with the flared arches, suggests the Insight will be bigger than the City, which is 4,442mm long, 1,694mm wide and 1,477mm tall. But what bugs us is the sedan body. As a Prius rival, shouldn't the Insight be a sort of streamlined hatchback?

We remind you that Honda discontinued the Insight and CR-Z hybrids due to slow sales. For a while, it looked like the fuel-saving mantle was being picked up by the Clarity, available as a fuel-cell vehicle, an EV, and PHEV.

But this prototype isn't any of those - the single exhaust pipe gives it away. If you want a small hybrid sedan, the Honda City already offers that kind of powertrain.

So there's a possibility that we're dealing with a completely different car. The upmarket move made by the Civic might have left a gap for an affordable, somewhat basic sedan in Honda's European range, a sort of Skoda Rapid or Peugeot 301 rival.

Thankfully, the early stage of the prototype's development suggests Honda has more than a year to spill the beans on this project.
Honda Insight Hybrid Honda Insight spyshots
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance