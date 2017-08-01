Spyshots: Is This the 2019 Honda Insight Hybrid?

The bodywork of the prototype appears to belong to the pre-facelift Honda City, which is like a sedan version of the Fit/Jazz. You can tell that it's got the same bold side creases as its hatchback brother.
However, every panel is a miss-match. Like an alien wearing the skin of a human (think Men in Black), its appearance is uncanny. For example, not only is hood sitting a bit high, but it's also got a hump in the middle. And at the back, the bumper has an add-on that suggests the chassis of the car sticks out further than the bumper would allow.
That, together with the flared arches, suggests the Insight will be bigger than the City
, which is 4,442mm long, 1,694mm wide and 1,477mm tall. But what bugs us is the sedan body. As a Prius rival, shouldn't the Insight be a sort of streamlined hatchback?
We remind you that Honda discontinued the Insight and CR-Z
hybrids due to slow sales. For a while, it looked like the fuel-saving mantle was being picked up by the Clarity, available as a fuel-cell vehicle, an EV, and PHEV.
But this prototype isn't any of those - the single exhaust pipe gives it away. If you want a small hybrid sedan, the Honda City already offers that kind of powertrain.
So there's a possibility that we're dealing with a completely different car. The upmarket move made by the Civic might have left a gap for an affordable, somewhat basic sedan in Honda's European range, a sort of Skoda Rapid or Peugeot 301 rival.
Thankfully, the early stage of the prototype's development suggests Honda has more than a year to spill the beans on this project.