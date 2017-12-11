autoevolution
 

2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Commercial Is as Brand-Specific as the Bolts in the Car

You might think that, by this stage, everyone has learned what the advantages and disadvantages of one propulsion type over another are. For instance, diesel-powered cars have very good fuel efficiency and high torque values, but they tend to kill people slowly by giving them lung cancer and other such things.
Vehicles that use gasoline emit fewer poisoning particles and fumes but have higher CO2 emissions, and we all know that gas to be one of the most important causes of global warming. That leaves us with battery-powered cars.

Depending on how the energy used to charge their battery was produced, they can have no impact on the environment other than that caused by their production cycle, but believing that requires living in fairyland. However, they do come with zero tailpipe emission, which makes all the difference when you're riding on a bicycle behind one.

Where do plug-in hybrids fit into this equation? Well, they are perfect for those with short daily commutes who are still afraid of making the jump to full-electric cars. They usually offer a modest battery range that only the luckiest among us will be able to fit their daily commute into, after which a gasoline engine kicks in to power the wheels and recharge the battery.

Well, Honda apparently doesn't think we're all aware of the available options as it decided to make a plug-in hybrid commercial masked into one for its 2018 Clarity PHEV model. The Japanese brand informs us that "the end of our battery charge isn't the end of the world," while giving the latter expression a very literal representation.

Is that a specific attribute of the Clarity? No way. You could take this ad an replace the car with any other PHEV out there, and it would still work. According to the rules of advertising, that's a very amateurish mistake. You need to differentiate your product and focus on its unique characteristics. What, it doesn't have any? Well, then make something up.

The 2018 Clarity actually has a decent all-electric range of 47 miles (75 km), and once that's gone, it will go for 293 more (471 km) for a combined total of 340 (546 km). Oh, swell. What car did you say that was again? A Hyundai?

