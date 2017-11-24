autoevolution
 

VW T-Roc Ad Suggests Even Satan Might Be Afraid of the New Crossover

24 Nov 2017, 15:07 UTC
by
So Volkswagen finally took the step of entering the very crowded small crossover segment where the T-Roc should find plenty of competition, despite its misleading size which makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly which models it'll be stealing clients from. Since it's a Volkswagen, it'll probably not discriminate and have a few from everyone else.
If it does that, we're pretty sure it won't be because of this commercial the official Volkswagen YouTube channel just posted. We're not entirely sure this was the message its creators intended to send out, but it's how we interpreted it, and we're pretty sure you'll agree: the T-Roc is the perfect exorcist.

The 45-second-long clip opens up with the birth of the Antichrist. It's dark, it's raining, and thunders are brazing the sky - how else? - when the son of Satan descends on this Earth from the womb of a sheep. Wait, what?

Oh, we forgot to mention that in Volkswagen's version, the Unholy One is a baby sheep. Or rather a ram, and one that gets born with a full set of horns, no less. Seconds after its mother gave birth, the little black bundle of hellish cuteness walks away bopping its head to some rock and roll music. It then stops on top of a rock to contemplate the world he's about to conquer, as any good strategic mind would do.

This is where it gets disappointing. You would expect the son of Belzebuth to do all sorts of crazy stuff, but all its achievements are standing up to a border collie - a slightly larger cat could do that - and volunteering for a haircut while all the other sheep cower in fear of the shearing machine.

But then, as it was leading its herd of minions on the road, the encounter happens. A white Volkswagen T-Roc - they're not even subtle about the hints - stops just in front the little guy. A brief stand-off ensues, but the powers of good prevail, as they always do.

We have to admit that Volkswagen's take on the whole thing is original, but we can't help wonder where we had seen a similar concept before? Oh, yes, in this Land Rover Range Rover Velar ad, and about a thousand others before it.

Unfortunately, the whole Satan thing was just something we made up to make it look more interesting - and because it's the only way you can explain a sheep getting born with that kind of horns. In reality, this is just a generic commercial for a car that will probably sell by itself.

