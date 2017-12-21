autoevolution
 

The Most Dramatic Honda Money Shift of All Time

First, for everybody not familiar, let's talk about the definition of what a money shift is. According to the Urban Dictionary, it's "an accidental, far too aggressive down-shift, in which the engine performance the biggest re-line you've ever seen."
They named it "money" because if you do one of these things, it's probably going to mean a new engine or something else that costs a lot of money.

And what do you know? The definition is a perfectly accurate description of what happens in these videos. The owner of this old Honda hatchback goes 1-2-1, instantly red-lining the VTEC engine to over 9,000rpm.

The classic Civic has been well modified for drag racing. It's got tiny tires at the back and massive slicks at the front. Extensive engine mods have also been made here - forced induction and maybe NOS too.

People are talking smack about your car, saying you're slow. So you've naturally got something to prove. You bang first gear, grab second, but when it's time for the third speed you miss and go back to first again. Driving on the road, you would notice this and put the clutch back in just in time. But at the race track, you shifts need to be a lot quicker, and there's no room for hesitation.

Now, we're not sure that both these videos show the same car, but it looks like it. YouTuber BigKleib34 trucked to the Haltech Import vs. Domestic 2017 World Cup Finals, filming the Civic on December 19th. The clip from 1320video is from a week earlier and shot at night.

In it, you can see a big crash. Two possible mechanical problems are reported after the accident, one is a prop shaft possibly breaking and the other total loss of power which would indicate the engine is blown.

