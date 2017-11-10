autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

BMW i8 Hellcat Mashup Rendering Is a Bavarian Muscle Car

10 Nov 2017, 11:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The first thing that goes through your head when you see the BMW i8 hybrid sports car and you find out it's powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine is "this design really deserves a powerful V8."
85 photos
2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks2018 BMW i3s Debuts With More Power and Sportier Looks
But then you get to drive it and if you can get over the fact it doesn't sound like a proper performance car and the decent hum you hear in the cabin is coming from the stereo system, then the i8 really is a decent attempt at a driver's car. It may only have 362 hp, but it's light enough and nimble enough to go fast where it matters, and that's through the corners.

That's not exactly any Hellcat's strong point. You're much more likely to find all the 707 horsepower Dodge Chargers and Challengers plying their trade on the drag strip, and for a very good reason. In case you're not exactly sure which one that is, just watch this clip here where a Challenger Hellcat gets its ass handed to it by a Honda Civic Type-R on the track, despite having half its power and being front-wheel-drive.

That being said, fitting a 6.2-liter 707 hp monster V8 in a BMW i8 would not be the worst of ideas, particularly if it were accompanied by the design changes suggested in this fantasy rendering from ClickMechanic. Well, it does look as if it were taken out of a slightly more serious Cars movie, so it definitely has that cartoonish feel to it, but we kind of like it. Consider this our guilty pleasure.

There's just one thing wrong with it: the BMW i8 has its engine in the back. Does this mean the Bavarian gets to keep its original powertrain as well, and is only added an American-made V8 on top? Wow, somebody really let their imagination run loose on this one.
BMW i8 muscle car mashup BMW rendering
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  