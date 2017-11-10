BMW i8 Hellcat Mashup Rendering Is a Bavarian Muscle Car

The first thing that goes through your head when you see the BMW i8 hybrid sports car and you find out it's powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine is "this design really deserves a powerful V8."
But then you get to drive it and if you can get over the fact it doesn't sound like a proper performance car and the decent hum you hear in the cabin is coming from the stereo system, then the i8 really is a decent attempt at a driver's car. It may only have 362 hp, but it's light enough and nimble enough to go fast where it matters, and that's through the corners.
That's not exactly any Hellcat's strong point. You're much more likely to find all the 707 horsepower Dodge Chargers and Challengers
plying their trade on the drag strip, and for a very good reason. In case you're not exactly sure which one that is, just watch this clip here
where a Challenger Hellcat gets its ass handed to it by a Honda Civic Type-R on the track, despite having half its power and being front-wheel-drive.
That being said, fitting a 6.2-liter 707 hp monster V8 in a BMW i8
would not be the worst of ideas, particularly if it were accompanied by the design changes suggested in this fantasy rendering from ClickMechanic
. Well, it does look as if it were taken out of a slightly more serious Cars movie, so it definitely has that cartoonish feel to it, but we kind of like it. Consider this our guilty pleasure.
There's just one thing wrong with it: the BMW
i8 has its engine in the back. Does this mean the Bavarian gets to keep its original powertrain as well, and is only added an American-made V8 on top? Wow, somebody really let their imagination run loose on this one.