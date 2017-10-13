2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Will Be DSG-Only in Its Last Model Year

Like the 2-door Golf GTI, the manual gearbox in the Jetta GLI is going the way of the dodo bird: extinct. Only a 6-speed DSG is available for the 2018 model year.

5 photos



We think there's something odd about this decision, as the Honda Civic Si and Civic Type R are both manual-only. But perhaps offering a good automatic gearbox is the key to the GLI's success.



There's another problem, though. Dealers have already received MSRP information for the 2018 model year, confirming the change. The 2018 Jetta GLI starts from $30,395, which is a $1,680 increase over the 2017 car. You can get a GTI hatchback for $26,415.



And why wouldn't you? While the GLI's 2.0-liter turbo makes 210-hp and 207 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque, the GTI's unit punches out 220 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's also lighter by about 100 lbs.



Weirdly, the Jetta base model does still come with a 6-speed stick for the 1.4-liter turbo engine. So some Volkswagen fans are stubbornly shifting their own gears.



An all-new generation Jetta model is just around the corner. This compact sedan is going to be based on the



